Sports Ellie Black wins gold in vault, bronze in uneven bars at Pan Ams

Ellie Black wins gold in vault, bronze in uneven bars at Pan Ams

Lima, Peru
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Ellie Black of Canada wins the gold medal in the vault during artistic gymnastics at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru on July 30, 2019.

Vincent Ethier/The Canadian Press

Ellie Black became Canada’s most decorated Pan American gymnast on Tuesday after winning gold in the women’s vault competition and following with a bronze in uneven bars.

The results gave the Halifax native nine medals (five gold, two silver, two bronze) over her career, eclipsing the previous Canadian record of eight held by Willie Weiler. The five gold medals are also a Canadian Pan Am record.

Black has three medals in Lima after she successfully defended her women’s all-around Pan Am title on Monday. She has a chance to add to her haul in Wednesday’s beam and floor competitions. Black won gold in both events at the 2015 Toronto Pan Am Games.

Riley McCusker won the women’s uneven bars with 14.533 points, ahead of fellow American Leanne Wong (14.300) and Black (14.000). Moors, of Cambridge, Ont., was sixth.

Zachary Clay of Chilliwack, B.C., and Justin Karstadt of Toronto were sixth and seventh in the men’s pommel horse, while Rene Cournoyer of Repentigny, Que., was sixth in the men’s rings.

Meanwhile, Canadian kayakers also had a big day with two gold medals and a silver.

Andréanne Langlois of Lac-Beauport, Que., and Alanna Bray-Lougheed of Oakville, Ont., combined for gold in the women’s K-2 500-metres while Dominik Crete of Cap-de-la-Madeleine, Que., won the men’s K-1 200 metres. Langlois added a silver in the K-1 12-hundred.

Canada finished with 10 medals (three gold, five silver, two bronze) in the canoe and kayak events in Lima.

In water skiing, Dorien Llewellyn of Innisfail, Alta., won gold in the men’s overall event with a total score of 2,885.50 points. Whitney McClintock Rini of Cambridge, Ont., took silver in the women’s overall event, while Paige Rini of Kingston, Ont., was fourth.

In beach volleyball, Argentina defeated Aaron Nusbaum of Aurora, Ont., and Michael Plantinga of Langley, B.C., 2-0 in the men’s bronze-medal match.

Canadians to watch Wednesday at the Pan American Games

CANADIAN WOMEN’S SQUASH TEAM: Canada faces Colombia in the semifinals. Hollie Naughton and Samantha Cornett already have won bronze medals in individual play.

CLAUDIA HOLZNER/JACQUELINE SIMONEAU (ARTISTIC SWIMMING): Calgary’s Holzner and Simoneau, from Chambly, Que., are leading the duet competition going into the free routine.

MICHELLE LI (BADMINTON): Li, from Markham, Ont., has advanced to the quarterfinals. She’s coming off an upset of the world No. 1 Tai Tzu Ying of Taiwan in Tokyo last week.

WOMEN’S FIELD HOCKEY TEAM: Canada takes on tournament favourite Argentina. Canada is ranked 18th in the world, while Argentina is third.

JIM SANDALL (SHOOTING): The native of Red Deer, Alta., is a member of the Royal Canadian Air Force. He competes in the men’s individual 25-metre rapid fire pistol.

The Canadian Press

