Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers waves after defeating the Toronto Raptors in Game Three of the Eastern Conference First Round at Scotiabank Arena on April 20.COLE BURSTON/Getty Images

Unless it wins a title, you don’t often get the chance to identify the precise moment of greatest possibility in a team’s season.

The Raptors had theirs on Wednesday evening: second quarter, 9:28 left on the clock, during a TV timeout.

At that point, Toronto was up 17 points on the 76ers. An audience that had been late arriving and later getting into the mood had finally warmed up. Arena Ops was doing that reliable crowd-pleaser – remixing the chest-thumping scene from The Wolf of Wall Street.

The effervescence was so general, the crowd of dancers, players and TV techs milling on the court so thick, the din so deafening, that you nearly missed the Raptor embracing Drake in the middle of it all. It was like a Brueghel painting. But happy.

Then play resumed and a sinkhole opened up under the team. It took a while for Toronto to succumb, but there was an inevitability about it that was hard to watch.

What changed between that moment in time and the end of an overtime loss was Joel Embiid.

He’d been quiet and then he wasn’t.

“He got very aggressive,” Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said afterward, like they’d asked Embiid nicely to give up and he’d refused.

In the United States, networks played Embiid’s close-to-last-gasp three that won the game as revenge for The Shot. But that doesn’t work.

It wasn’t a Game 7. It wasn’t a buzzer beater. It didn’t bounce on the rim. And whereas Kawhi Leonard had put his dagger over all 12 feet of Embiid, Embiid launched his own over 5-foot-something of Fred VanVleet. Also, you don’t get extra points for punching a team that’s already down on one knee.

But it was a reminder to Raptors fans who’d deluded themselves into thinking they had a chance – if you don’t have a guy like this, then you never had much of a chance.

While Embiid was taking hold of the wheel in the second half, the Raptors’ answer to him, Pascal Siakam, was curling up in the back seat. Siakam didn’t score a point after the break.

Asked about Siakam’s offensive vanishing act later, VanVleet said: “At this point of the year, Pascal’s doing his job. He’s drawing a crowd.”

I guess LeBron James has been doing his job wrong all these years. He should have been going on fewer playoff-game-winning tears and drawing more crowds.

In the post-Game 3 excuses and sense of dull disappointment, you could feel the Raptors coming to terms with what they are – a team that’s missing that special ingredient that makes good teams great. Sound familiar?

Their only hope in this series was that 2019 Embiid showed up instead of 2022 Embiid. Once contemporary Embiid made his appearance and decided to stay, this series was cooked. Now all we’re trying to figure out is how many frequent flier miles everyone’s going to rack up between now and the end.

Had they got over this hurdle, this problem would have continued to present itself. The Raptors don’t have a top-10 player. Top-10 players win championships.

It’s possible the Raptors genuinely believed that their two peripheral all-stars – Siakam and VanVleet – equalled one megastar. Now they know they don’t.

As the season circles the drain, you’d like to be able to say that the 76ers are doing to the Raptors what the Raptors did to them. That like those Sixers of the past, Toronto will come out of this better. In the best case, that Siakam is now where Embiid was three years ago, and that three years from now he’ll be just as much improved.

But that’s a big ask. Siakam isn’t particularly young (28). He lacks Embiid’s pure physicality. He’s never shown a reliable ability to take over huge games by himself.

Siakam’s a No. 2. A really good No. 2, but that won’t get you far in the NBA unless you also have a No. 1.

So assuming the current stars are not going to make huge leaps in ability, where does that No. 1 come from? Where’s the Kawhi Factor going forward?

Maybe it’s Scottie Barnes. The rookie has been a non-factor in this series after turning his ankle in the first game. He may be back on Saturday, but honestly, what’s the point of taking any risks? Playing him is a desperate move in a series that has already gone from desperation to resignation.

Is Barnes Toronto’s new Kawhi? Probably not. Which is not to say he doesn’t have upside, but that very, very few players go from pretty good (where Barnes is now) to very good to unstoppable. You usually see that sort of guy coming a long way off.

They could trade for the new Kawhi, but only if the same sort of fire-sale circumstance presents itself. Leonard was only available via trade because it seemed more than a little likely that he was going to refuse to play for anyone he hadn’t chosen himself. We forget now how much of a gamble that move was.

Or you could buy the next Kawhi. That’s the likeliest route. If the fantasy scenario had come to pass, Giannis Antetokounmpo would not have reupped with Milwaukee and then arrived in Toronto a year and a bit after Leonard fled. Instead, Antetokounmpo – a serious young man – took the safest route and the money up front.

There are no other players like Giannis on the free-agent horizon. Or unsettled Leonards looking to be traded. Or obvious Leonard mini-mes on the existing roster.

If the real goal of this team is something more than being good enough to make the postseason, its primary focus can’t be the current players. Now that he knows what he’s got, it’s up to Masai Ujiri et al to start setting the board for another Kawhi-type roster coup.

The first time around, Ujiri lay in wait for six years. This second time, we’re on Year 3 and counting.