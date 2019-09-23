 Skip to main content

Sports Encarnacion, Sanchez progressing toward return to Yankees

Encarnacion, Sanchez progressing toward return to Yankees

Tampa, Fla.
The Associated Press
Edwin Encarnacion (30) of the New York Yankees reacts after being tagged out at home during the fourth inning of the game between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees in Boston, Mass., on Sept. 9, 2019.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Edwin Encarnacion is hoping to return to the New York Yankees on Wednesday, and catcher Gary Sanchez could be back right after him.

Encarnacion and Sanchez worked out at New York’s minor-league complex in Tampa on Monday’s off day. Encarnacion is coming back from a strained left oblique, and Sanchez is rehabbing a strained left groin.

The AL East champion Yankees, who are battling Houston and the Los Angeles Dodgers for the majors’ best record, open a two-game series on Tuesday night at wild-card contender Tampa Bay.

Encarnacion ran, played catch and hit in an indoor cage.

“Felt good,” the designated hitter said. “No pain.”

Sanchez ran the bases, did some defensive work, and took batting practice in an indoor cage and also on the field.

“Everything I have done has gone well,” Sanchez said through a translator. “There have been no problems at all. We just have to wait to see how things go in the next couple of days.”

Yankees manager Aaron Boone hasn’t ruled out using Sanchez during the final series of the regular season that begins on Friday night at Texas.

Encarnacion and Sanchez got hurt during a doubleheader Sept. 12 against Detroit. Both have hit 34 homers this season.

Centre fielder Aaron Hicks (right elbow flexor) continued throwing at 90 feet as he attempts to avoid Tommy John surgery.

Pitchers working out included Luis Severino and Jordan Montgomery. David Hale and Michael King had simulated games.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service.

