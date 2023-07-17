James Anderson is back in England’s team for the fourth Ashes test against Australia starting Wednesday in Manchester.

The 40-year-old seam bowler, who was rested for the third test in Leeds, returns to the team in place of Ollie Robinson, the England and Wales Cricket Board said Monday.

It is the only change to the side that defeated Australia by three wickets at Headingley, a result that cut England’s deficit to 2-1 in the five-match series.

Anderson’s recall comes at Old Trafford, the home ground of the veteran’s county side, Lancashire.

Moeen Ali, who batted third in the order in the second innings at Headingley, will continue to fill that role in Manchester, with Ollie Pope ruled out for the rest of the series.