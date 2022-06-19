Canada's Eric Lamaze rides Chacco Kid during the Grand Prix event of the National at Spruce Meadows in Calgary in 2019. Lamaze was appointed Chef d’Equipe for the Canadian showjumping team in February.Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Equestrian Canada, preparing for the world championships in Denmark, revealed its national show jumping team on Sunday.

Heading to Herning, Denmark, for the Aug. 6-14 worlds will be Erynn Ballard of Tottenham, Ont., Tiffany Foster of Langley, B.C., Amy Millar of Perth, Ont., Beth Underhill of Mulmur, Ont., and alternative Mario Deslauriers of Venise-en-Québec, Que.

The High Performance Advisory Group (HPAG) Jumping and Chef d’Equipe Eric Lamaze have been observing the performances of Canadian riders and horses over the last number of months and were on site at Spruce Meadows in Calgary this weekend to solidify final selections.

“Our Canadian show jumping combinations have been performing very well in FEI competitions across North America and Europe, working together both on their individual combinations, but also as a group to improve all of the team,” said director of high performance James Hood.

“The riders have bonded and are supporting each other every time out of the gate. The team we have is incredibly strong and we’re thankful to be working together with a great HPAG and Chef d’Equipe to select a team that has the chance to be on the podium in Herning.”

Underhill and Deslauriers will be representing Canada for a third time at the FEI World Championships. Foster and Ballard will be competing in their second, while Millar will be contesting her first championships.

Herning will play host for the first time to the FEI World Championships for the disciplines of dressage, jumping, vaulting and para-dressage. The 2022 FEI World Championships will also be the first qualifier of the triennial for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games for the disciplines of dressage, para-dressage and jumping.

Canada’s highest rank in show jumping at the world championships as a team is fifth place in 2010 in Lexington, U.S. The team heading to Denmark has been part of a renewed energy and excitement since beginning to work with the EC technical adviser and Chef d’Equipe Lamaze, who was appointed in February, 2022.