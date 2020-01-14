 Skip to main content

Sports

Eugenie Bouchard edges China’s You in three-set Australian Open qualifier

Melbourne, Australia
The Canadian Press
Canada’s Eugenie Bouchard rallied to beat China’s Xiaodi You 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-1 on Tuesday in her first qualifying match at the Australian Open.

The 25-year-old from Westmount, Que., faced 23 break points throughout the match, saving 17 of them. She broke You seven times on 18 attempts as both players struggled with their serve.

Bouchard, the former world No. 5 who’s now ranked 211th, will face Australia’s Maddison Inglis in the second round of qualifying for the first Grand Slam of the season.

The 21-year-old Inglis is ranked No. 130.

Bouchard is coming off a quarter-final loss last week at the ASB Classic in New Zealand.

