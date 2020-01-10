 Skip to main content

Sports

Europe hangs on to five-point lead over Canada at curling’s Continental Cup

LONDON, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Switzerland skip Silvana Tirinzoni throws a rock during the European Curling Championships in Helsingborg, Sweden, on Nov. 22, 2019.

TT NEWS AGENCY/Reuters

Team Europe won a measure in the eighth end to salvage a split of the morning scramble matches against Team Canada on Friday at the Continental Cup.

The decision gave the Europeans, skipped by Switzerland’s Silvana Tirinzoni, a 6-6 tie and a half point in the standings. The Canadian side, skipped by Tracy Fleury of East St. Paul, Man., also earned a half point.

The teams split the other games in the draw with Sweden’s Niklas Edin topping Edmonton’s Brendan Bottcher 7-3 and Ottawa’s Rachel Homan edging Scotland’s Eve Muirhead 6-5.

Europe had an 8 1/2-3 1/2 lead overall after four draws of play at the Sports Centre at Western Fair District.

Mixed doubles was on tap Friday afternoon ahead of another draw of scramble games in the evening.

The first team to reach 30.5 points will win. Play continues through Sunday.

