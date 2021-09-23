 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Sports

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Even though Evander Kane has been exonerated, his next ordeal is to avoid being cut loose by the Sharks

Cathal Kelly
Cathal Kelly
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The National Hockey League found the San Jose Sharks' Evander Kane not guilty of any wrongdoings. Cathal Kelly said Kane's problems don't end there.

Paul Beaty/The Associated Press

On Wednesday, the NHL released the findings of its investigation into Evander Kane’s alleged gambling on hockey.

Sports loves a sordid scandal, but this one hit so many third rails – an ugly divorce, allegations of abuse, race, a star player in apparent free fall – that no one would touch it. A story that should have been daily fodder for jock radio during the dead days in summer unfolded in a news vacuum.

On Wednesday, the league tidied it all up. Kane is not guilty, but he’s also not not guilty. Unsurprisingly, absent a betting stub falling out of Kane’s pocket as he walked out of Gary Bettman’s office, no one can prove to a certainty what he did or didn’t gamble on.

Story continues below advertisement

The law firm that did the deep dive decided in the end the person it trusted least on the matter was the accuser, Kane’s estranged wife.

Though Kane refused to participate in the inquiry, he was broadly exculpated – “the investigation uncovered no evidence to corroborate Ms. Kane’s accusations.”

When a mob of midtown Manhattan lawyers is released into your life by a multibillion-dollar corporation, that usually ends badly for you. This is as close as it gets to an exoneration.

All in all, this should be a good day for Kane. But there was a paragraph dangling ominously at the end of the NHL’s statement that began – “Additional unrelated allegations, however, involving potential wrongdoing by Mr. Kane have been brought to our attention.”

Then you knew. The thing that used to reliably save most star athletes from their worst instincts – their talent – is no longer enough for Evander Kane. By hook or by crook, he will be bounced from the NHL.

Absent any reliable judicial or third-party investigation, it’s not possible to say what went on in Kane’s private life.

Regardless of where this ends up, he is already a cautionary tale. Only a few people in the league can do what he does as well as he does it. He is an intimidator with great hands. He touches both ends of hockey’s spectrum of ability – fine skills and brute force.

Story continues below advertisement

He’s among the most fearless players in the game. He’s still young (30). At a time when hockey is desperate to show off its (nearly non-existent) diversity bonafides, Kane could be its flag bearer on the matter.

All this is to say that if the NHL could figure out a way to rescue Kane’s reputation, it would. The league needs him. It’s hard to think of many players its needs more.

Days before the result of the investigation was announced, efforts were made at public rehabilitation. Kane appeared on ESPN’s investigative news program, Outside the Lines. Speaking as if he had a lawyer’s hand shoved up the back of his jacket, Kane tried to bluster his way out of the problem – “It’s unfortunate that that transpired. It’s unfortunate that those false allegations were made …”

In that short, excruciating and largely unilluminating interview, Kane sounds like someone who’s pretty sure he will be cleared. Asked if he’d ever thrown a game, he laughed, as though the idea that a guy who is reportedly about US$20-million in debt would do such a thing is ridiculous.

The overall effect was of someone whose default effect is smugness, which is the one way Kane could not afford to seem.

Open this photo in gallery

Kane, seen with his ex-wife Anna, was investigated for gambling after she called attention to his off-the-ice activities on social media.

Jordan Strauss/The Associated Press

Angry? Sure, that might’ve worked. If he is innocent, who wouldn’t be angry?

Story continues below advertisement

Regretful? That would have been best.

But smarmy and overconfident? Better that he hadn’t said anything at all.

At some point, the calculation of Kane’s career becomes a bookkeeping matter. Is he worth more on the ice than he costs in hassle off it?

This calculation affects every sort of entertainer, going back to the ancient Greek stage. If you make your living attracting paying customers, you can’t afford to turn any off.

But athletes were uniquely resilient to that algebra. First, because they were part of a team, and most of those customers were primarily loyal to the team. Second, because you always had a chance to get out there the next night and reframe the story by scoring a couple.

When a player is a bad person and scores goals, we call him troubled or complicated. If he is exactly the same sort of person minus the goals, he is a cancer or an anchor.

Story continues below advertisement

But those loopholes are closing. Athletes are no different than a delinquent actor or musician. If athletes cross society’s big red lines – abuse, using certain slurs – there is no protection by hiding amid the herd.

Kane’s problem now is that he cannot score enough goals or win enough fights to get this ship turned around. It’s too far gone for that.

The lesson for his colleagues is clear – don’t count on your talent to protect you any more. If you do things now considered beyond the pale, you are surplus to needs. Good luck in Russia.

It’s already clear as day how this will end. Kane is owed four years salary by the San Jose Sharks – US$26-million. It’s about enough to pay his debts.

He’ll get his money, or however much of it he can negotiate without entering onerous litigation. He’ll be cut loose. No other team will touch him. And then he’ll be on his way.

In a few years, few will remember Kane’s name. When they do, it will be as a sort of NHL ghost story – a guy who had it all, and then disappeared without a trace.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies