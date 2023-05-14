Open this photo in gallery: Remco Evenepoel wears the pink jersey of the race overall leader as he celebrates on podium after winning the 9th stage of the Giro D'Italia, tour of Italy cycling race, on May 14.Massimo Paolone/LaPresse/The Associated Press

Pre-race favourite Remco Evenepoel won another time trial to move back into the overall lead of the Giro d’Italia on Sunday.

In contrast to the opening time trial, however, Evenepoel won by the slightest of margins on stage nine – the longest of the race’s three individual time trials.

The Belgian, who rides for Soudal Quick-Step, beat Geraint Thomas by just one second on the almost entirely flat 35-kilometer (22-mile) route from Savignano Sul Rubicone to Cesena near the Adriatic coast.

That was enough for Evenepoel to win the stage and take back the leader’s pink jersey. The world champion was 45 seconds ahead of Thomas. Primoz Roglic, who is considered Evenepoel’s strongest challenger, was two seconds further back.

Tao Geoghegan Hart was third in the time trial, two seconds slower than Evenepoel. Just eight seconds separated the top five finishers in a strong performance from the general classification contenders.

Monday is the Giro’s first rest day before Tuesday’s 10th stage. There are two categorized climbs in the rolling 196-kilometer route through the Tuscan Apennines from Scandiano to Viareggio on the Mediterranean coast.

The race ends in Rome on May 28.