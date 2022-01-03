Team Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin, centre, celebrates defeating the United States to win gold at the IIHF Women's World Championship hockey action in Calgary on Aug. 31, 2021.Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

The final contest of a four-game exhibition series between the Canadian women’s hockey team and the Alberta Junior Hockey League has been cancelled because of COVID-19 concerns.

The women’s team was scheduled to face the Calgary Canucks on Jan. 10.

Hockey Canada director of hockey operations Gina Kingsbury said in a release that the women’s team is unable to play the game because of “several athletes currently in COVID protocols.”

Canada lost 8-0 to the Drumheller Dragons on Oct. 18, 7-1 to the Olds Grizzlies on Oct. 29 and 2-0 to the Camrose Kodiaks on Nov. 3 in its other matchups against AJHL teams.

The Canadians were using the games to tune-up for the upcoming 2022 Beijing Olympics.