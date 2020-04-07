 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Sports

F1 postpones Canadian Grand Prix due to COVID-19 pandemic

The Canadian Press
Sebastian Vettel leads the pack during the F1 Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 9, 2019 in Montreal.

Dan Istitene/Getty Images

The Canadian Grand Prix has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Montreal-based Formula One race was scheduled to take place June 12-14.

Race organizers said in a statement that they were “saddened” to postpone the race and that the decision was made in consultation with Formula One and representatives from the city of Montreal, Tourism Montreal and provincial and federal governments.

The announcement comes after F1 said it was working with promoters on a revised 2020 schedule.

Organizers say purchased tickets will remain valid and spectators will be informed of their options once the race is rescheduled.

The Canadian Grand Prix made its debut in 1961 and has, save three separate one-year breaks, been part of the F1 calendar since 1967.

