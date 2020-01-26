 Skip to main content

Sports

Register
AdChoices

FA Cup shocker: Mighty Liverpool held 2-2 by third-tier Shrewsbury

Steve Douglas
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Jason Cummings of Shrewsbury celebrates scoring his team's first goal from the penalty spot during the FA Cup match on Sunday against Liverpool.

5021154/Getty Images

The sight of Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino entering as substitutes late in the second half really summed up Liverpool’s desperation in its FA Cup match against supposed pushovers from the third tier on Sunday.

Even the two superstar forwards couldn’t prevent the world, European and likely English champions slumping to their most embarrassing result in years in a quaint market town near the Welsh border.

Liverpool squandered a two-goal lead and was held to a 2-2 draw by Shrewsbury in a riveting fourth-round match between clubs separated by 59 places in the English soccer pyramid.

Story continues below advertisement

By the end, you wouldn’t know which team was the Premier League leader by 16 points.

“The 2-2 is the least Shrewsbury deserved,” said Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp, who fielded a weakened starting lineup featuring fringe players and youngsters.

Klopp said his lineup for the replay will be even weaker, with the game at Anfield next month coming in the middle of the first “winter break” in the history of English soccer. The first-team squad will be having that break, Klopp vowed, so he’ll be playing the kids.

The team will be managed by under-23 coach Neil Critchley, Klopp added.

If that was another blow to the integrity of the tournament, the pitch invasion that followed one of the greatest results in Shrewsbury’s 134-year history demonstrated it still has that power to thrill.

It was an evening to remember, particularly for Jason Cummings, who scored a 65th-minute penalty to reduce Shrewsbury’s deficit and then turned Liverpool’s defence inside out before slotting home the equalizer in the 75th.

Liverpool went ahead through Curtis Jones, its 18-year-old matchwinner against Everton in the third round, in the 15th minute and looked comfortably through to the last 16, when former Manchester United defender Donald Love accidentally turned a cross into his own net for 2-0 a minute into the second half.

Story continues below advertisement

No team in the Premier League has managed to score two goals in one game against Liverpool this season and the Reds could have conceded more, with Shrewsbury – which had won just one of its previous seven games in all competitions – having Liverpool rattled at times.

Backup goalkeeper Adrian was arguably Liverpool’s best player, producing some great saves especially from Shaun Whalley in the first half.

“It is a dream come true against the best team in the world,” Cummings said. “Going to Anfield is what it’s all about.”

The two Manchester clubs had no such problems against lower-league opponents in the fourth round.

United won 6-0 at third-tier Tranmere, after City beat 10-man Fulham 4-0.

EASY FOR UNITED

It was billed as potentially the final stand for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, an awkward game his beleaguered Manchester United team just could not afford to lose.

Story continues below advertisement

In the end, the FA Cup match against Tranmere turned out to be a cruise.

“You can see everyone wanted us to fail, but it doesn’t bother me,” Solskjaer said after United swept to a biggest win in its 13 months under the Norwegian.

It was ideal timing, with United and Solskjaer under massive scrutiny this week after chastening, back-to-back losses in the Premier League to Liverpool then Burnley that prompted fans to vent their anger at the club’s ownership.

Beating a team in the relegation zone in League One has hardly resolved United’s issues, but the manner of the win – United was 5-0 ahead at halftime on the back of some unforgiving finishes – offered some source of encouragement, especially given the unsatisfactory standard of the heavily sanded pitch at Prenton Park.

United centre back Harry Maguire set the tone for the game by carrying the ball upfield, cutting inside and smashing a fierce shot – albeit one that was slightly deflected – high into the net from outside the area in the 10th minute. It was Maguire’s first goal for United since his move from Leicester in the off-season.

Well-taken strikes by right back Diogo Dalot and attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard, with his first goal in any competition in 366 days, made it 3-0, with Phil Jones and Anthony Martial adding further goals before halftime.

Story continues below advertisement

Teenage striker Mason Greenwood converted a penalty in the 56th for the sixth goal and Solskjaer took the opportunity to give some of his key players a rest, with Martial, Nemanja Matic and Maguire coming off early to save their legs ahead of the second leg of an English League Cup quarter-final against Man City on Wednesday.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies