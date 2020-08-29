 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Sports

Favourite Tall Dark Stranger captures $1-million Pepsi North America Cup

Campbellville, Ontario, Canada
The Canadian Press
Yannick Gingras drove Tall Dark Stranger to victory in the $1-million Pepsi North America Cup on Saturday night.

Gingras, of Sorel, Que., took the 3/5 favourite to the lead shortly after the first quarter and didn’t look back as Tall Dark Stranger topped the 10-horse field in 1:48.2.

Tattoo Artist was second before no spectators at Woodbine Mohawk Park.

The win was Gingras’ first in his ninth Cup appearance.

Tall Dark Stranger also became the first horse to win Metro Pace and Breeders Crown at age two, then claim the North America Cup at age three.

Trainer Nancy Takter won this race for the second straight year.

Earlier in the card, Party Girl Hill remained unbeaten in capturing the $400,000 Fan Hanover final.

Driver Doug McNair of Guelph, Ont., guided Party Girl to a time of 1:49.2 for an eighth win in as many starts after the filly was unraced as a two-year-old.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

