Jockey Rafael Hernandez, aboard Moira, races on their way to winning the 163rd running of the $1-million Queen's Plate in Toronto on Sunday, August 21, 2022.Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press

Filly Moira came on down the stretch to easily capture the 163rd running of the $1-million Queen’s Plate on Sunday.

Moira posted a synthetic track-record time of 2:01.48 in the 1 1/4-mile the opening jewel of the OLG Canadian Triple Crown.

With the win, trainer Kevin Attard registered his first Queen’s Plate title.

Moira finished seventh lengths ahead of second-place finisher Hall of Dreams at Woodbine Racetrack.

Sir for Sure was third in the 11-horse field.

The second Triple Crown event will be the Prince of Wales Stakes on Sept. 13 at Fort Erie Racetrack.

The third and final race will be the Breeders’ Stakes with the 1/12-mile turf event slated for Oct. 2 at Woodbine.

Wando was the last Canadian Triple Crown winner, accomplishing the feat in 2003.