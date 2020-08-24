 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Sports

Register
AdChoices

Financially troubled Toronto Wolfpack move a step closer to new ownership

Neil Davidson
TORONTO
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The financially troubled Toronto Wolfpack have identified a possible buyer whom they hope will help revive the transatlantic rugby league team and keep it in England’s Super League next season.

The potential new owner is North American and already holds a stake in the team, according to Wolfpack chairman and CEO Bob Hunter.

“So they understand the game and understand what’s going on,” he added.

Story continues below advertisement

The plan is to keep the franchise in Toronto.

The team, which announced July 20 that it could not afford to play out the remainder of the season due to the financial challenges posed by the global pandemic, had been looking at three interested parties.

“We’re getting down to the short strokes,” said Hunter. “I think we have come to a point of one ownership group that we are ready to recommend above the others.

“We’ve got to get something to Super League either late this week or early next week – and to the RFL (Rugby Football League) at the same time – which would allow them to vet the owner. They have to approve a change in ownership, which is totally understandable.”

The path to new ownership was set when majority owner David Argyle announced he was stepping away from the club so it could find a new lease on life. Argyle, a Toronto-based Australian who works in mining and natural resources in emerging markets, says he is no longer able to fund the club.

He says the existing ownership group has poured $30 million into the team since it first took to the field in 2017. The club has never identified its ownership group, which numbered 11 or 12 members back in 2018.

The club is putting the finishing touches on a new three-year business plan, which will be submitted to league officials once the potential new owner approves it.

Story continues below advertisement

Hunter hopes the ownership void can be settled in two to three weeks.

The Super League has resumed play with 11 teams – 10 from England and France’s Catalan Dragons. Reports in England suggest the owners want to keep the league at 12 teams, which is good news for Toronto.

“Only because I think we offer the easiest solution to them,” Hunter explained. “Then they do not have to go through the vetting of who is the best choice.

“We proved ourselves by getting there (winning promotion to Super League). And now it’s really a matter of hopefully staying there. That’s certainly our priority and the potential owner’s priority – staying in Super League.”

The new owner would make good on the franchise’s missed payrolls. Argyle had personally guaranteed the pay owed but is not in a position to make good on that promise.

Players have not been paid since June 10 with other Super League clubs stepping up to deliver them food hampers.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s been a very embarrassing time for us,” said Hunter. “I hate to suggest this but we kind of deserve what we get in social media and mainstream media.

“It’s embarrassing that the club is in the situation it’s in. But we’re trying to do the best we can.”

In other Wolfpack news, centre Greg Worthington has signed a two-year deal with Halifax RLFC ahead of the 2021 campaign in the second-tier Championship. Worthington started the season on loan with Featherstone Rovers before being recalled.

Follow related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies