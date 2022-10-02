Amos Kipruto of Kenya crosses the line to win the men's elite race at the London Marathon in London on Oct. 2.David Cliff/The Associated Press

Debutant Amos Kipruto won the men’s race at the London Marathon on Sunday, with Yalemzerf Yehualaw triumphing in the women’s.

Kipruto, a world bronze medallist in Doha in 2019, finished in a time of 2 hours, 4 minutes, and 39 seconds. The 30-year-old Kenyan beat Leul Gebresilase of Ethiopia into second with Belgian Bashir Abdi finishing third.

Yehualaw recovered from a fall to win the women’s race. The 23-year-old appeared to trip on a speed bump with six miles remaining, but recovered to rejoin the leading pack and came home in 2 hours, 17 minutes, and 25 seconds, the third fastest time at the event.

Defending champion Joyciline Jepkosgei of Kenya had to settle for second.

This year’s race is taking place in October for the third and final time, after it was moved in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Yehualaw’s victory came just six months after making her debut over the distance. She is the youngest ever London Marathon champion.

Kipruto pulled away from the rest of the field as it reached the final five kilometers.

The race will return to its traditional April date next year.

Marcel Hug and Catherine Debrunner won the wheelchair titles — setting new course records.

Defending champion Hug won in 1 hour, 24 minutes, and 38 seconds.

Debrunner won the race for the first time in 1 hour, 38 minutes, and 24 seconds.