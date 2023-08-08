Open this photo in gallery: Leylah Fernandez returns the ball against Peyton Stearns (not pictured) during first round play at IGA Stadium on Aug. 8, 2023.David Kirouac/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Still seeking her first win in Montreal, Leylah Fernandez said she had nerves before her first-round match on Tuesday.

“I’m playing in front of a home crowd, I want to do well for them,” she said.

But those jitters weren’t apparent as the 20-year-old from nearby Laval, Que., cruised to a 6-3, 6-2 victory over American qualifier Peyton Stearns to advance to the second round at the National Bank Open and earn her first win in Montreal.

The Canadian barely left the result in doubt, taking control from the beginning and winning the women’s singles match in 76 minutes.

To get in the zone amid the added pressure of performing at home, Fernandez said she stuck to her usual pre-game routine of playing soccer to get loose and bumping some 1980s music – including her favourite song, “Don’t Stop Believin”' by Journey.

Once on the court, Fernandez had the cheering partisan crowd in her ears to motivate her.

It was Fernandez’s first match at home since becoming a Grand Slam finalist at the 2021 U.S. Open. Last time out in Montreal in 2021, she lost in the opening round with the number of fans limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fernandez said it was a dream come true to get her first win in her hometown in front of a centre court crowd that grew steadily throughout the sunny afternoon at IGA Stadium.

“I’m super happy that I got my first one here in Montreal, it means the world to me,” she said. “The crowd was amazing. I felt their positivity, their emotions.

“It has always been a dream of mine to play here in front of a packed house and the crowd’s just been tremendous for me.”

Fernandez, who hit five aces and held serve all but once, went on the offensive early and broke Stearn’s serve twice en route to taking the opening set.

The Canadian carried that momentum and her aggressive play into the second, going up two breaks for an early 4-0 lead.

Up 5-1, the lefty Fernandez nearly broke Stearns a fifth time, hitting multiple impressive winners to earn a match-point opportunity and light up the crowd. Stearns, however, fended off the point and took the game. Fernandez then served to win the match in the ensuing game.

“Please come to the next match and cheer me on,” Fernandez told the fans on court after the victory.

On top of it being a breakthrough at home, the victory was also important for Fernandez’s confidence in a season she’s had trouble stringing together success in singles with a now-improved 21-16 record, she added.

Fernandez reached a career-high No. 13 ranking exactly one year ago Tuesday. Now she’s 81st and looking to climb back up.

She said she’s put the 2021 season that helped push her into the top 20 behind her and is looking ahead.

“In 2021 I was a completely different person,” she said. “Right now I have the experience, I’ve gone through some good times and bad times, and I think now I’m actually better than what I was doing in 2021.

“For 2023, 2021 is in the past, we try to forget about it and just build on what we have at the moment.”

In the next round, she’ll face No. 11 seed Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil – who beat Fernandez in the second round in Toronto last year.

Earlier Tuesday, Caroline Wozniacki made a triumphant return to tennis, defeating Kimberly Birrell of Germany in straight sets.

Wozniacki dominated from the start, securing a 6-2, 6-2 victory while pushing her Australian opponent across the court during rallies. The Dane will face Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic, who beat Mayar Sherif of Egypt 6-4, 6-2..

“It’s like riding a bike basically,” Wozniacki told reporters after the match. “You never forget it once you’re in there.”

The former World No. 1 and 2018 Australian Open champion received a wild-card entry into the National Bank Open main draw after retiring in 2020 to start a family.

“It was so strange because I went to bed last night, and I go, ‘wait, so the kids have to wake up, and then we eat breakfast together, and then, wait, how does that fit in with my schedule?”’ said Wozniacki of preparing for a match as a mother for the first time.

“And I tried to explain to (two-year-old daughter) Olivia I was going to play a match, and she goes: ‘OK, Mama, I have a wish. I wish you win.”’

American qualifier Danielle Collins needed just 72 minutes to eliminate Ukrainian Elina Svitolina in two sets, 6-2, 6-2.

Later Tuesday, Bianca Andreescu, of Mississauga, Ont., was scheduled to meet Italy’s Camila Giorgi in a battle of two former National Bank Open champions.

The WTA 1000-level tournament runs through Sunday.