 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Sports

Register
AdChoices

Five Manitoba teams confirmed for Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Gregory Strong
OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Jennifer Jones makes a shot during the wild card game at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Moose Jaw, Sask., on Feb. 14, 2020.

JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

There will be a strong Manitoba presence at the upcoming Scotties Tournament of Hearts as five teams from that province have been confirmed for the 18-team competition at Calgary’s Markin MacPhail Centre.

Three wild-card teams – all from Manitoba – were on the official entry list released Monday by Curling Canada.

Tracy Fleury’s team, as well as Mackenzie Zacharias and Beth Peterson, will join provincial representative Jennifer Jones and defending champion Kerri Einarson in the field at the Feb. 19-28 event.

Story continues below advertisement

Two-time Scotties champion Chelsea Carey, a Winnipeg native who now curls out of The Glencoe Club in Calgary, will be substituting at skip for Team Fleury.

Fleury announced Monday that she is staying home with her young daughter Nina, who is receiving treatment for a medical condition.

Curling Canada also confirmed Mike McEwen of Manitoba, Kevin Koe of Alberta and Glenn Howard of Ontario as the wild-card entries for the March 5-14 Tim Hortons Brier.

The Scotties field was filled over the weekend as Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador and the Northwest Territories completed playdowns.

Suzanne Birt was victorious in P.E.I., Sarah Hill won the N.L. spot while Kerry Galusha took the N.W.T. berth.

Other teams in the Scotties field include Ontario’s Rachel Homan, Alberta’s Laura Walker, B.C.’s Corryn Brown, New Brunswick’s Melissa Adams, Northern Ontario’s Krysta Burns, Nova Scotia’s Jill Brothers, Yukon’s Laura Eby, Nunavut’s Lori Eddy, Quebec’s Laurie St-Georges and Saskatchewan’s Sherry Anderson.

Wild-card spots in both national championships were determined by position in the Canadian team ranking system.

Story continues below advertisement

Curling Canada said the Brier field will be released later in the week when all entries have been confirmed.

The Scotties will be the first of six competitions to be held in a so-called bubble setting at Canada Olympic Park. The winner will represent Canada at the March 19-28 world women’s curling championship at Schaffhausen, Switzerland.

The Brier winner will return to the Markin MacPhail Centre for the April 2-11 world men’s curling championship.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies