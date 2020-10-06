 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Flames trade down twice, make Zary club’s first pick of NHL entry draft

The Canadian Press
The Calgary Flames picked centre Connor Zary 24th overall in the NHL draft on Oct. 6, 2020.

The Canadian Press

The Calgary Flames took their time making a first-round selection in the NHL entry draft on Tuesday before picking centre Connor Zary 24th overall.

Calgary started with the No. 19 pick, but twice dropped down the order to gain additional third-round selections.

Zary compiled 38 goals and 48 assists in 57 games in his third season with the Western Hockey League’s Kamloops Blazers.

The six-foot, 178-pound forward from Saskatoon was named to the WHL’s Western Conference all-star team last season.

The Flames shipped out the 19th pick to get the 22nd and 72nd selections from the New York Rangers, before sliding No. 22 to the Washington Capitals for the 24th and 80th picks.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

