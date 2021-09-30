 Skip to main content
Former Bellator champion Julia Budd signs with Professional Fighters League

The Canadian Press
Canadian Julia (The Jewel) Budd, a former Bellator champion, has signed with the Professional Fighters League.

Budd (15-3-0) will make her debut in the promotion against American lightweight Kaitlyn (The Striking Viking) Young on Oct. 27 on the PFL World Championship card at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Fla.

The 38-year-old from Port Moody, B.C., is coming off a split decision win over Brazil’s Dayana Silva at Bellator 257 in April.

Budd lost her 145-pound Bellator title to Brazilian icon Cris Cyborg at Bellator 238 in January 2020, ending her 11-fight win streak. She bounced back in August 2020 at Bellator 244, earning a unanimous decision over American Jessy (The Widowmaker) Miele.

Budd was Bellator’s No. 1 contender at 145 pounds.

Young (12-11-1) is coming off a split-decision loss to Mariana (The Razor) Morais in August. The 36-year-old had won five of six before that.

The Oct. 27 PFL card features championship bouts in six weight classes. The Budd-Young bout is a non-title affair.

Unlike other mixed martial arts organizations, the PFL features a regular season and playoffs. The last man or woman standing wins US$1 million. Fighters are awarded points for each bout during the regular season, ranging from three points for a win by decision to six for a first-round stoppage.

Other Canadians in the PFL include welterweight Rory (The Red King) MacDonald and lightweight Olivier (The Canadian Gangster) Aubin-Mercier.

