Former coach expects big reaction from ‘underdog’ Kyle Lowry

As Kyle Lowry’s college basketball coach watched the closing minutes of the Toronto Raptors’ tough playoff loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on television Thursday night, one thought crossed his mind.
“I can’t wait to see how Kyle responds in Game 4,” Villanova basketball coach Jay Wright said. “He’s a winner who is willing to do whatever it takes and I’m really intrigued to see what he figures out.”
This playoff series has Wright torn. He’s a lifelong 76ers fan, having lived his whole life in Philadelphia and coached the Villanova Wildcats just 30 minutes down the road since 2001.
But the two-time NCAA championship-winning coach is also fiercely loyal to Lowry, whom he’d first noticed in Philly as a small but tough ninth grader. Lowry put his stamp on Wright’s Villanova program and became a key figure in the fabric of the city’s basketball scene.
“I want the Sixers to do well, but I also want Kyle to succeed,” Wright said. “So for me, it’s safer to watch from home.”
This Eastern Conference semi-final playoff series is a well-documented homecoming for the Raptor who was raised in North Philadelphia. Lowry wears his hometown pride on his sleeve. The die-hard Philadelphia Eagles fan followed his boyhood team to the 2018 Super Bowl and watched his Villanova alma mater win NCAA championships in 2016 and 2018.
Philly is where the Raps all-star point guard met his wife in high school, owns a huge home and does his much of his summer training. In the city, he does charitable work, has his own Amateur Athletic Union basketball program called K-Low Elite and his name on the Villanova locker rooms after his US$1-million donation last year. In 2018, the Philadelphia Sports Writers Association honoured Lowry at its annual banquet with the Native Son Award.
Wright first noticed that scrappy ninth grader, but quickly forgot about him as he recruited other kids. A year later, while Wright was in a high school gym focused on other players, a 10th-grade Lowry marched up to the coach and cracked, “Hey, where’s my scholarship?”
Wright liked the kid’s confidence and jumped into the recruiting race for Lowry, competing with schools who were further ahead with him at the time, such as Syracuse, Connecticut and Xavier. Wright found it tricky to earn Lowry’s trust. His assistant coach at the time, Billy Lange, along with one of Lowry’s trusted coaches, Dave Distal, helped bring Wright and the youngster together so they could slowly chip away at building a foundation of trust.
Once he chose Villanova, Wright knew he’d landed a leader right away, by the way Lowry took control on the court, even with older players. But the freshman was immature at first – late for meetings and not serious about getting to class. Wright stressed Lowry wasn’t a kid who got into trouble, but he was just generally defiant and had to do things his own way.
“Honestly, his freshman year, he was a real handful. His challenges were maturity off the court,” Wright said. “But once you got on the basketball court, Kyle was like a Mona Lisa. He was the smartest guy we’d ever had in terms of picking up everything we wanted them to learn, being an intelligent point guard, the toughest competitor, the most loyal teammate. Off the court, he had to work on his maturity and by his sophomore year, he had really matured.”
Lowry was part of an unconventional starting lineup that featured four guards. He was the floor leader. He did many things that didn’t show up on the score sheet – deflections, taking charges, getting into the paint and kicking the ball out, getting rebounds and tap backs. They were things the team charted, even if the official score box didn’t.
One of Lowry’s teammates at the time, Mike Nardi, has a standout memory from a road victory at Notre Dame that speaks to the kind of player Lowry was and still is. With the game tied 70-70 and 10 seconds on the clock, another teammate had driven into the lane and tried for a layup, but the shot bounced off the rim. Lowry, who had been out on the perimeter, raced to the rim, jumped up over several much taller players and tipped the ball in to win the game.
“We show video of that play by Kyle to our players to this day about being a complete basketball player,” said Nardi, who today is an assistant coach at Villanova. “Kyle could attack the rim and finish at the rim. For his size, he could absorb contact, play through contact, he was very intelligent and he was good at reading what would be the right play at the right time.”
He became known then – and still today at the age of 31 – for his unrelenting competitiveness in pickup games. Another Villanova teammate, Dwayne Anderson, recalls the long two-on-two games he and Lowry would play against Villanova alumni Alvin Williams and Jonathan Haynes. Any pickup game featuring those four would include big physicality, flying elbows, trash talk and lots of arguing about fouls.
“Kyle helped imprint the way Villanova played then and still plays today – the grit, the toughness, that ‘I’m tougher than you’ idea,” said Anderson, who is now Villanova’s director of basketball operations.
Wright likes to tell his players about how Lowry worked to improve his free throwing after his freshman year, when he had to be taken out at the end of games when opponents purposely fouled him because he was bad from the line. He improved from a 50-per-cent free-throw shooter to a 75-per-cent shooter in his sophomore year.
During Lowry’s two seasons there, Villanova played to records of 24-8 and 28-5 and made appearances in the NCAA tournament’s Sweet 16 and NCAA tournament’s Elite Eight from 2004-06, before Lowry was selected in the first round of the NBA draft by the Memphis Grizzlies.
While he’s adopted Toronto as a second home, Philly is his hometown. He works out at Villanova in summers, starting at 5 a.m. before Wright’s players show up for team practices at 7 a.m. and find him there in full sweat.
Wright and Lowry shared texts on Friday after Lowry’s loss in Philly on Thursday night, which left the Raptors trailing 2-1 in their playoff series. Lowry had seven points on a 2-for-10 shooting night with an uncharacteristic plus-minus of minus-28, the worst on the floor that night. The all-star point guard told media afterward he needs to do more to help Raps superstar Kawhi Leonard.
“We’ve got to help him. Myself especially, I’ve got to help him score more,” Lowry said. “He’s playing unbelievable right now. We’re not giving him any help. Me, I’m not giving him any help.”
Lowry is still a guy who does things that don’t show up on the sheet, although a poor-shooting night fires up critics the most. But he’s the Raptors’ leader, the team glue.
“He’s built to handle that. He’s always been an underdog,” Wright said. “I know he takes great responsibility for the Raptors, so when he says he’s got to do more to help, I know he’s being very serious. I’m really psyched to see his next game.”