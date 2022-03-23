Former journalist Jonah Keri arrives for his sentencing on assault charges at a Montreal courthouse on March 23.Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Former sports writer Jonah Keri has been sentenced to 21 months in jail for repeated abuse against his ex-wife.

Quebec court Judge Alexandre Dalmau delivered his decision today at the Montreal courthouse.

The Crown had sought at least one year in jail for Keri, while the defence had called for a sentence that didn’t include jail time.

Prosecutor Bruno Menard told reporters the crimes had a serious impact on the victim, and the judge lauded the courage of the ex-spouse in filing a complaint.

Keri, 47, pleaded guilty last August to seven charges including assault, assault with a weapon and uttering threats against his ex-wife and a young child whose identity is covered by a publication ban.

Before his arrest, Keri was a well-known sports writer in North America who was published on a variety of platforms including Sportsnet and The Athletic as well as appearing as an analyst on radio and television.

He was best known for writing on baseball, including a 2014 book on the history of the Montreal Expos.