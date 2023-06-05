Open this photo in gallery: Former Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Mike Babcock, pictured in 2019, has signed on to become the head coach for the Columbus Blue Jackets.Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press

As it turns out, Mike Babcock wasn’t the problem.

So much has happened since the Toronto Maple Leafs fired their last head coach that everyone forgot to circle back and see if it made things measurably better. It didn’t.

The Leafs are the same group of players they were during the latter stages of Babcock’s rough guidance – skilled, soft minded and prone to glitching.

Maybe this is just what this Toronto team is – a half-good club that no amount of positive or negative reinforcement is going to tip into greatness.

So there’s your final judgment on Babcock as a Leaf – not as bad as he seemed when he left, nor as good as when he arrived. Just another coach who had his moments way back when.

But one part of Babcock’s reputation has appreciated since he left – his ability to weather a storm. He’s starting to look like a man who got hit by a rogue wave and then rode it all the way back into shore.

Babcock was fired by Toronto in 2019 because he would no longer take instructions from above. He was going to play his guys his way no matter how things turned out.

Having built him up into a mythic figure, the Leafs needed something more than “We’re kind of sick of this guy” to explain why they were torpedoing him. So some NHLers Babcock had been cruel to on his way up the mountain volunteered to give him a shove on the way back down.

Mitch Marner said Babcock had been very, very mean to him. Chris Chelios told a story about Babcock benching him during a Winter Classic. Johan Franzen called him “the worst person I’ve ever met.”

It was a new-fashioned pile-on, just as that was becoming everyone’s favourite pastime.

The most up-to-date advice on climbing out of a pile-on is to start swinging wildly. Hire a publicist. Get your message out there as loudly as possible.

If you can’t win the argument, roll over, admit everything and say you’re sorry. Use the word “struggles” a lot. Talk about that time you got cut from your junior-high team and how you never really got over it.

Babcock didn’t do those things. He just left.

He surfaced briefly at the University of Saskatchewan a couple of years later to take soundings. Was everyone out there still angry?

No. By that point, we were in the teeth of the pandemic and a guy who once yelled at some adult millionaires no longer seemed diabolical.

So now, according to multiple reports, Babcock, 60, is returning to the NHL. He’ll be hired in a few weeks as head coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Why the hold-up? Because the Leafs are still sending him a paycheque. They will continue doing so until the end of this month when his contract finally expires.

That means Babcock has been the highest-paid coach (US$6.25-million) in the NHL for the past four years, despite not working in the NHL.

Often, when a coach is clipped with years on his contract, a side deal is done. We’ll pay you half what you’re owed so you can start looking for a new job right away, or something like that.

Not Babcock, apparently. You want to torch his reputation? Then you’re going to have to pay full freight to do it. He can wait.

As revenge goes, it’s not as showy or satisfying as blasting away for five minutes during a sympathetic sit-down with Ron MacLean, but it is more lucrative.

This puts the Leafs’ reaction to former general manager Kyle Dubas asking for a bucketload more money in a different light.

It’s not like the team’s owner, Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, can’t afford it. But there must be a point at which even the richest organization begins to feel like it’s bleeding cash just because. When the guy who fired the highest-paid coach in the history of the game halfway through his deal so that he could hire his pal instead, leading to similar results, then asks you for the same amount or more for himself, maybe that’s that point.

Whatever the case, you have to give Babcock credit. He played a bad hand pretty well.

Had he fought his critics at the time or begged forgiveness, he’d have atomized his carefully cultivated image as a hard man from way back. Hard men don’t bargain.

Had he tried to return to the NHL immediately and not found any takers, he’d have marked himself as past his due date. Who wants spoiled goods?

Had he found a team to take him on and failed again, he’d have lost the image, the money and the future.

What’s the best thing to do in an emergency? Usually, nothing.

That’s what Babcock did. He stepped back and collected cheques. Now that the cheques have run out, it seems he will return on his own terms to an intriguing opportunity.

Columbus was gruesome last year. The Blue Jackets just lost the Connor Bedard sweepstakes. They are a club at low ebb.

The pressure to perform there will be close to non-existent. Babcock doesn’t need to contend. He just needs to make the Blue Jackets a bit better.

If he can beat the Leafs once or twice, most people would call that a decent year.

If he can turn Columbus into something, then he will have performed a full reputational salvage. Babcock’s never going to be seen as a nice guy again. But nobody tells stories about how Scotty Bowman lit up a cocktail party. All anyone remembers is that he won.

However it turns out, Babcock has provided an alternative example to those who find themselves in a similar jam.

You don’t need to win the day’s news cycle, or the week’s, or the month’s. You don’t even need to try. A career is told in years. Some people have the luxury of time, and some successful battle plans start with a lengthy retreat. Just make sure someone else is paying for it.