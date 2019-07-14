France’s Simon Pagenaud wins Honda Indy Toronto

Open this photo in gallery Simon Pagenaud of France celebrates after winning first pole position during qualifying at the 2019 Honda Indy Toronto, in Toronto, on Saturday July 13, 2019. MARK BLINCH/The Canadian Press

Simon Pagenaud held off defending champion Scott Dixon to win the Honda Indy Toronto on Sunday.

The victory on Toronto’s 2.89-kilometre, 11-turn street course comes seven weeks after Pagenaud won the Indianapolis 500.

Dixon was second, while Alexander Rossi was third. James Hinchcliffe of Oakville, Ont., finished sixth.

Story continues below advertisement

Pagenaud finished runner-up to Dixon in Toronto last year. Sunday’s win was the Frenchman’s third of the season, and 14th of his career.

The 35-year-old Pagenaud and his Team Penske Chevrolet had been the class of the field all week, earning the pole after recording the fastest lap in a pair of practice sessions.

His fast driving continued on Sunday. Pagenaud led by as many as eight seconds. On Lap 35, and with a 6.04-second lead on the field, he told his team “I’m just cruising, really.”

But Dixon, a five-time IndyCar Series champion and three-time winner in Toronto, roared back and cut the gap to about a half second with 18 laps to go.

Takuma Sato was running a great race in fifth place when flames shot up from his Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda on Lap 67.

Pagenaud’s win came fittingly on France’s national holiday.

He tweeted a photo of himself with a French flag a couple of hours before the race.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“Happy #BastilleDay!” he wrote. “Proud to be French and represent my country at such a high level of racing today in Toronto!”

The Toronto race hasn’t seen a Canadian winner since hometown favourite Paul Tracy stood atop the podium in 2003. Tracy also won in 1993.