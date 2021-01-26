France’s Tessa Worley profits from Michelle Gisin, Mikaela Shiffrin errors to win giant slalom

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Sports

Register
AdChoices

France’s Tessa Worley profits from Michelle Gisin, Mikaela Shiffrin errors to win giant slalom

SAN VIGILIO DI MAREBBE, Italy
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

France's Tessa Worley, winner of an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom, celebrates with second-placed Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami, left, and third-placed Italy's Marta Bassino, in San Vigilio di Marebbe, Italy, on Jan. 26, 2021.

The Associated Press

First-run leader Michelle Gisin nearly came to a complete stop. American standout Mikaela Shiffrin had a series of uncharacteristic bobbles. And defending overall champion Federica Brignone was wild from start to finish.

French veteran Tessa Worley took advantage of second-run errors from the early leaders to win a World Cup giant slalom Tuesday on a challenging course with a name, Erta, that lives up to its meaning – steep.

Moving up from fifth after the opening leg, Worley finished 0.27 seconds ahead of Lara Gut-Behrami and 0.73 ahead of Marta Bassino, this season’s giant slalom leader.

Story continues below advertisement

Worley had a flawless second run and was pushing the entire way.

“This place is incredible and very challenging, a beautiful GS for women,” Worley said. “The second run I really gave everything. It was dark, it was bumpy, it was great.”

Worley matched Anita Wachter, Lise-Marie Morerod, Tina Maze and Viktoria Rebensburg with 14 career GS wins for third place all time. Swiss great Vreni Schneider holds the record with 20 GS wins, followed by Annemarie Moser-Prll with 16.

Worley also claimed world championship gold medals in GS in 2013 and 2017, but her previous World Cup victory came back in 2018 at the season opener in Soelden.

It was already going to be a special day for Worley with long-time boyfriend Julien Lizeroux skiing in the final World Cup race of his career in Schladming, Austria.

“It’s been 21 years he’s been on the tour and it’s been amazing,” Worley said. “I knew he was watching and I wanted to give him all the strength he needed for tonight.”

Shiffrin dropped from second to fourth, a distant 1.08 behind Worley, while Gisin came sixth after holding a big lead over the entire field after the first run.

Story continues below advertisement

“Congrats to these girls for putting on an impressive show,” Shiffrin wrote on Instagram. “Gonna go shake the rattle out of my brain now.”

Likewise, Brignone fell from third to eighth and finished one spot behind Italian teammate Sofia Goggia, the speed specialist who swept two downhills last weekend.

Overall leader Petra Vlhova struggled in both runs and finished 12th. Still, Vlhova holds a 100-point lead over Gisin in the overall standings.

The second run was made more difficult by a contrast in light, with the top half of the course bathed in sunshine and the steeper bottom part in the shade and much darker.

It was the third consecutive podium result for Gut-Behrami, the 2016 overall champion, after coming second in a downhill and first in a super-G. Gut-Behrami’s previous podium in GS came more than four years ago. She’s now just 136 points behind Vlhova in the overall standings.

Bassino, who claimed her sixth podium result of the season, is fourth overall and 168 points behind Vlhova.

Story continues below advertisement

No spectators were allowed at the race because of a nationwide ban on attending sports events in Italy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The women’s circuit moves to Garmisch-Partenkirchen for a downhill and super-G this weekend – the final races before the world championships open in nearby Cortina d’Ampezzo.

“I’m entering the worlds in good form,” Bassino said. “I’ve been skiing well since the start of the season. I’m going to arrive ready and I hope to have a good time.”

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies