Open this photo in gallery: Victor Lafay celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win Stage 2.BENOIT TESSIER/Reuters

France’s Victor Lafay of Cofidis won the second stage of the Tour de France, a 209-kilometre hilly ride from Vitoria Gasteiz on Sunday.

Belgian Wout van Aert (Jumbo Visma) took second place and Slovenian Tadej Pogacar (UAE Emirates) finished third.

Briton Adam Yates of UAE Emirates retained the overall leader’s yellow jersey.