Frederik Andersen’s poor form has put the Maple Leafs in an awkward spot

The Maple Leafs have gone as far as they can with Frederik Andersen. It has generally been good, but not as far as they hoped. This isn’t just a this-year thing. Toronto’s goalie has been in a gradual slide toward mediocrity for a couple of seasons.

Injury aside, Andersen was extremely unlikely to be in the net against the Senators in Ottawa on Thursday. He had lost five of his previous six starts, during which his save percentage has plumbed the depths at .861. It is more than being kind to say he has been “okay.” It is wildly inaccurate.

Calgary netted two of its four shots against him on Friday. The Flames had just 18 in 60 minutes, but he still got roughed up. Four eluded him.

Neither coaches nor teammates would ever call him out. He has carried them on his back too many times over the past four-plus years. Still, it is clearly time for at least a temporary demotion.

The job rests for now with Jack Campbell. Andersen’s oft-injured backup stepped in and shut out Calgary on Saturday. He has seen only limited action, but is 4-0 and has stopped 96 per cent of the pucks he has faced. In his previous game, on Feb. 27, he turned away all 30 shots by Edmonton.

It wasn’t such a long time ago that Toronto was running away with the NHL’s all-Canadian North Division. No more. The Oilers have gained 10 points on the Maple Leafs in short order and are now tied for first. Edmonton has gone 7-2 since getting swept at home in three straight by Toronto. Since then, Auston Matthews and Co. have won only two of eight.

At one point, Matthews led by six in the race for most goals in the league at 21. He now shares that distinction with Connor McDavid. The Oilers superstar has seven goals and 20 points over the past nine games. He has 20 points more than Mitch Marner, the Maple Leafs’ leading scorer, and two dozen more than Matthews.

The latter is hampered by a wrist injury. He has been spectacular despite that, but as his numbers have tailed off, so has the team’s success.

After a meeting with the last-place Senators, against whom the Maple Leafs have struggled, Toronto has two tough two-game series’ with Edmonton at home and Winnipeg on the road. The Jets are also nipping at their heels.

The Oilers started the season 3-6, but are 18-7 since. Along with McDavid’s hot streak, they have got exceptional goaltending from Mike Smith and terrific play on defence from Darnell Nurse and Tyson Barrie. Smith, who turns 39 on Monday, is 11-3 and stopped 29 of 31 shots in Saturday’s 3-2 victory over Winnipeg.

Nurse tied a career high with his 10th goal in just 34 games, and Barrie is second in scoring among NHL defencemen with 30 points. Tampa Bay’s Victor Hedman has two more.

Nurse’s previous best of 10 came in 82 games in 2018-19.

“Darnell is a guy that works harder than anyone I have ever seen,” McDavid said. “So it is an absolute credit to him to how far he has come. It has really been fun to watch him grow into the player he can be.”

The Oilers have a challenging week. Before they travel to Toronto, they have games in Montreal on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. They are 1-2 against the Canadiens, and with a couple of wins can put some distance between themselves and Montreal. The series is even more important for the Canadiens, who currently hold down fourth place in the division

Campbell got head pats on the ice from Marner and Matthews after he stymied the Flames on Saturday. He has missed long stretches with a hurt leg; officially, the team has referred to it vaguely as a “lower-body injury.”

“I appreciate every teammate, of course, and love them all, but those two guys definitely lead our team,” Campbell said. “They shared some really nice things. Basically, about my battling through adversity. It’s been a long road and tough year with the injury.

“It has been a wild ride. it just makes me more motivated to play well [this] week.”

Andersen, who has also been battling a lower-body injury, did not dress on Saturday night. Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe said it may be out of the question for him to play on Thursday night anyway.

“It’s difficult to play from behind,” Keefe said after the defeat of Calgary. Toronto has done it way too often recently. This time, it scored first and Campbell locked down.

“He’s playing with a ton of confidence,” said Zach Hyman, the Maple Leafs forward. “We have a ton of confidence in him. He saved every shot, so it makes our life a lot easier.”