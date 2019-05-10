Freewheeling skier Dave Treadway documented his adventures on social media

Dave Treadway, a professional freeskier known for filming and being filmed as he conquered dangerously steep mountains, was skiing in the back country near his British Columbia home last month when he plummeted into a crevasse.
A search and rescue team found him unresponsive at the bottom of the 30-metre opening near Rhododendron Mountain. The fall killed Mr. Treadway. He was 34. A second rescue team was called to assist in recovering the body.
It is believed the skier fell after the collapse of a snow bridge, a particularly treacherous feature for skiers in that drifts of snow and ice create the illusion of solid ground above cracks in a mountain slope.
The accidental death of the popular skier was shocking both for his youthfulness and his familiarity to fans of his freewheeling style of skiing. Mr. Treadway and his young family documented their adventures on social media and appeared frequently in skiing publications. His wife, the former Tessa Parry, a professional skier whom he married in 2008, appeared on the cover of Backcountry magazine’s family issue shredding down a mountain slope while five-months pregnant with their first son. A similar image also appeared on billboards in Vancouver to promote Whistler Blackcomb as a ski resort.
He leaves her and his sons Kasper, five, and Raffi, two; parents Deanna (née Toews) and Tim Treadway; and brothers Dan (Big Air) Treadway and Daryl Treadway. According to an online campaign to support the bereaved family, Tessa Treadway is pregnant with their third child and is expecting in July. The fund had raised more than $300,000 by April 24.
The exuberant Mr. Treadway was a joyful and likeable figure, whether proselytizing for his hair-raising sport, or for his Christian faith. He taped a white cross to the front of his helmet where other skiers might have a sponsor’s logo.
He was jokingly nicknamed Little Air in homage to his older brother’s moniker.
The Treadways’ nomadic exploits in all seasons were on display in an Instagram account named freerange.family with the tagline “the family that plays together, stays together!” They were portrayed skiing in the mountains of British Columbia and surfing along the Baja coast in Mexico.
As professional skiers, the couple’s decision to include their children earned interest from sponsors seeking to promote skiing as a family excursion. Kasper was only age 2 when featured in a 2016 Globe and Mail profile of the Treadways, who at the time counted among their sponsors Rossignol, the French-based sporting goods company, and Peak Performance, a Swedish company that makes sports apparel. The couple had also been paid by Destination British Columbia, a Crown corporation, to promote tourism at Big White, a ski resort outside Kelowna.
David Kenneth Lee Treadway was born on Oct. 29, 1984, in Kenora, Ont. His parents met at Winnipeg Bible College (now Providence Theological College) at Otterburne, Man. After doing Christian missionary work in Brazil, the couple returned to Kenora, where Tim Treadway worked as a carpenter and home builder, and Deanna Treadway as a dental assistant.
Dave, the youngest of three sons, learned to ski with his brothers on Mount Evergreen, a steep ridge jutting from the Canadian Shield about eight kilometres northwest of Kenora. The Treadway boys spent weekends on the 71-metre-tall hill learning the skills they would later exhibit on far steeper and more challenging mountains.
In 2000, Deanna and Tim Treadway were selected as one of two couples to take part in the reality-television program Pioneer Quest: A Year in the Real West. They were chasing a $100,000 prize by attempting to recreate the lives of 1870s homesteaders, eking a living from 30 acres of bald prairie in Manitoba’s Interlake region and trying to survive winter’s deathly peril without benefit of modern conveniences. The show became a surprise hit after airing on the History Channel in Canada and the Public Broadcasting System in the United States.
Before embarking on the quest, the Treadways placed Dave, then age 15, with Anne and Murray Carlson in Calgary, so he could continue his high-school education. Seven months earlier, on their way to do missionary work in Thailand, the family stopped for a holiday in Whistler and Dave had gone skiing with Brett Carlson, an experienced 24-year-old extreme skier. The Treadways were in Asia when they learned Carlson had been killed while attempting to do a stunt jump across a road. For one school year, the Carlson family had in Dave a surrogate son for the one they lost.
As a young man, Dave worked and skied in Chamonix, France, and Fernie, B.C. He later lived in Whistler and Pemberton. He met his future wife in Golden, B.C., where her family had relocated after operating a ski school in Quebec’s Eastern Townships.
Mr. Treadway appeared in several ski adventure documentaries, including Let’s Go Get Small and Conquering the Useless. In 2013, he won a Powder Award for “best POV footage” for point-of-view videos he posted online.
The skier was not unaware of the dangers inherent in the sport he loved. A friend, Jack Hannan, had been killed in an avalanche on Mount Currie in 2010. Two weeks before his own death on April 15, Mr. Treadway had camped alongside a river facing the site where his friend died. In an Instagram post, he wrote that he remembered the spirit with which his friend used to say, “Come on, let’s go adventure!”