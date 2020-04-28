 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Journalism Matters
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Sports

Register
AdChoices

French decision to halt sports until September adds to rugby league’s uncertainty

Neil Davidson
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Australia's Israel Folau, second from left, is seen with teammates during a training session in Perpignan, southern France, on Feb. 11, 2020.

Jean Paul Bonincotro/The Associated Press

The challenge of restarting England’s rugby league season grew even more complicated Tuesday with news that the French government has banned all major sporting events until September.

The Catalan Dragons play in England’s top-tier Super League, which is also home to the Toronto Wolfpack, while fellow French side Toulouse Olympique currently tops the second-tier Betfred Championship.

Super League’s return to play was always going to be complex with three countries involved in the 12-team circuit. France has now added to the degree of difficulty.

Story continues below advertisement

While France is set to emerge out of pandemic lockdown on May 11, major sporting events are being banned until September.

“The 2019-20 season of professional sport, notably soccer, won’t be able to resume,” French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe said Tuesday.

“We were on a call with the league when that news came out,” Wolfpack chief executive officer and president Bob Hunter.

Ontario, meanwhile, is planning to ease some restrictions, but has indicated that sporting events and concerts will have to wait.

“Honestly we’ve had a whole bunch of hurdles so far and we’ve been able to figure them out generally,” Hunter said. “And I think it’s just a matter again of figuring out a solution that would work for all the clubs.”

Catalan coach Steve McNamara told the Guardian that his Perpignan, France-based team could relocate to England to fulfill its Super League obligations if the circuit starts up sooner than later.

“We’ve a team that’s ready to play and we need to find a way of doing that,” he told the newspaper.

Story continues below advertisement

The Wolfpack was set to finish its 28-game regular season on Sept. 11, with playoffs to follow. Club officials have examined a variety of scenarios, with one involving playing all of the team’s home games in England if travel or other restrictions continued.

Canadian weather could eventually factor into that if the league cannot start until the fall.

It would not mark the first time that top-tier English rugby league has been played in winter. Super League began in 1996, replacing the First Division and switching from a winter to a summer season.

The transatlantic Wolfpack has not played since March 11, when the team blanked the Huddersfield Giants 18-0 in the fifth round of the Challenge Cup.

On March 16, Super League and the Rugby Football League suspended play until April 3 due to the global pandemic. The suspension was then made indefinite.

Teams remain idle, and player and staff pay has been reduced. The Wolfpack (0-6-0) is currently on hiatus in England.

Story continues below advertisement

The Toronto team was slated to play its home opener against Hull FC on April 18 at Lamport Stadium. It has postponed that game and the next two at Lamport (against Wigan and St. Helens). The schedule then calls for three away games before a two-game homestand starting June 13 against the Castleford Tigers.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies