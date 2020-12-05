Funeral service for Indigenous hockey pioneer Sasakamoose to be livestreamed

Open this photo in gallery Fred Sasakamoose, a residential school survivor and the first First Nations NHL hockey player, poses for a photograph in the Vancouver Giants dressing room after the WHL hockey team unveiled First Nations tribute jerseys in Vancouver, B.C., on Thursday September 19, 2013. DARRYL DYCK/The Globe and Mail

A funeral service for Indigenous hockey pioneer Fred Sasakamoose will be held today at an arena named in his honour.

Sasakamoose died of complications from COVID-19 on Nov. 24. He was 86.

Sasakamoose played 11 NHL games with the Chicago Blackhawks in 1953-54, becoming one of the first Indigenous players in the then-six-team league.

During his time in Chicago, he faced off against greats like Maurice Richard and Gordie Howe.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, a maximum of 30 people will be allowed to pay their respects in person at the Fred Sasakamoose Community Arena, located in Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation north of Saskatoon.

However, the funeral will be livestreamed on Facebook starting at noon CT.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 5, 2020.