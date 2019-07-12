Gabriela Debues-Stafford finishes third at Herculis Diamond League, sets Canadian record

Sifan Hassan broke the long-standing women’s mile record in four minutes, 12.33 seconds at the Herculis Diamond League meeting on Friday, while Gabriela Debues-Stafford finished third and set a Canadian record.

Hassan, from the Netherlands, fractionally beat the 4:12.56 set in 1996 by Svetlana Masterkova, a two-time Olympic champion that year in Atlanta.

Hassan knocked two seconds off her personal best and finished five seconds clear of Britain’s Laura Weightman. It was the first outdoor world record on the track so far this year.

Story continues below advertisement

Debues-Stafford, of London, Ont., was third in 4:17.87 to break Leah Pells’ previous mark of 4:23.28 set on Aug. 14, 1996.

In the men’s 100 metres there was another win for world champion Justin Gatlin.

The 37-year-old Gatlin clocked 9.91 seconds to narrowly beat Noah Lyles in 9.92 – Gatlin’s winning time last Friday at the Athletissima Diamond League in Lausanne.

Michael Rodgers made it a United States podium sweep with 10.01 for third, having run the same time in Lausanne.

“It’s all about putting together a good technical race, to use my experience. It feels great to beat these guys,” said Gatlin, the 2004 Olympic champion. “This season is surreal; I can’t believe I’m still winning here. Noah is a great runner, so every time I race him I’m excited.”

In other men’s results, Steven Gardiner of the Bahamas won the 400 metres in 44.51 seconds; Nijel Amos of Botswana clinched the 800 in 1:41.89 – the world-leading time this year – and Moroccan runner Soufiane El Bakkali won the 3,000 steeplechase in 8:04.82, another best for the year.

Poland’s Piotr Lisek also had a year-leading 6.02 metres in pole vault and Germany’s Andreas Hofmann won the javelin throw with 87.84 metres.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“I didn’t expect 6.02. It’s almost a dream,” said Lisek, who also set a personal best. “I’ve been injury free this year and 100% healthy.”

Christian Taylor won the triple jump in 17.82 metres ahead of U.S. countryman Will Claye, 17.75.

The U.S. got another 1-2 in the women’s 400 hurdles, with Sydney McLaughlin (53.32 seconds) comfortably beating Ashley Spencer (54.46). Meanwhile, countrywoman Kendra Harrison ran 12.43 to win the women’s 100 hurdles ahead of Jamaica’s Danielle Williams (12.52) with both having season’s bests.

Shaunae Miller-Uibo secured another victory for the Bahamas, this time in the 200 metres, clocking 22.09 seconds to beat Olympic champion Elaine Thompson of Jamaica, 22.44.

Two-time defending world champion Mariya Lasitskene of Russia, competing as a neutral athlete, won the high jump with two metres.

In other Canadian results, Brandon McBride of Windsor, Ont., was fifth in the men’s 800m and Matthew Hughes of Oshawa, Ont., was 12th in the 3,000m steeplechase.

Story continues below advertisement

With files from The Canadian Press.