Gabriela DeBues-Stafford sets another Canadian women’s 1,500 record at Diamond League meet

Gabriela DeBues-Stafford set a new Canadian record in the women’s 1,500-metres Thursday at the final Diamond League track and field stop of the season.
Stafford, from London, Ont., finished third in a time of three minutes 59.59 seconds, breaking her own record of 4:00.26 set earlier this year.
Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands finished first in 3:57.08, and Konstanze Klosterhalfen of Germany in 3:59.02.
In other results, Brandon McBride of Windsor, Ont., finished third in the men’s 800 in a season-best time of 1:43.51. Donovan Brazier of the U.S. (1:42.70) was first and Nijel Amos of Botswana (1:42.98) was second.
Brittany Crew of Mississauga, Ont., was fifth in the women’s shot put at 18.86 metres. And Toronto’s Crystal Emmanuel was seventh in the women’s 200 in 22.87 seconds.