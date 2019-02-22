 Skip to main content

Sports Gabrielle Daleman added to Canada’s world figure skating championships team

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Gabrielle Daleman added to Canada’s world figure skating championships team

The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Gabrielle Daleman performs in the senior women short program during the 2019 Canadian Tire National Skating Championships at Harbour Station in Saint John, New Brunswick.

Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Gabrielle Daleman has been added to Canada’s team for the world figure skating championships.

The 21-year-old from Newmarket, Ont., led after the short program at last month’s Canadian championships, but dropped to fifth place with a shaky long program.

But because Daleman had skipped the fall Grand Prix season due to depression and anxiety, and because of her track record – she won bronze at the 2017 world championships – Skate Canada left a potential spot on the team open for her.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re going to see over the next couple of weeks how Gabby is progressing, both personally and mentally and also condition-wise, because she hasn’t had a lot of training time, and that was a bit evident here in the long program, you could see the mileage wasn’t there,” Skate Canada’s high performance director Mike Slipchuk said in Saint John.

“To compete at a world championships, you’ve got to be at the top of your game. So we want to give her some time to see how she’s doing and we’ll work alongside (her coaches) and just keep gauging how she’s doing.”

Skate Canada also added Aurora Cotop to the team. The 16-year-old from Toronto won silver at the Canadian championships but didn’t have the technical score required to compete at the world championships, March 18-24 in Saitama, Japan. Skate Canada sent her to an international event in Germany where she achieved the needed score.

Alaine Chartrand, who won the Canadian women’s title, was named to the team last month in women’s singles.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter