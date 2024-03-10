The Queen’s Gaels will be playing for their first-ever national championship on Sunday after edging the Ottawa Gee-Gees 85-77 in the semifinals of the U Sport men’s Final 8 basketball championship in Quebec City, Que.

The Gaels will face Laval Rouge et Or, who defeated the Dalhousie Tigers 84-74 in Saturday night’s second semifinal game.

Gaels 84 Gee-Gees 77

Cole Syllas led the Kingston-based Gaels with 25 points and rebounds, while Luka Syllas had 20 points.

The Gaels led 20-19 after the first quarter, 49-35 at halftime and 67-56 heading into the final quarter.

Brock Newton led the Gee-Gees with 19 points, while Dragan Stajic had 15 points and Cole Newton chipped in with 12. The Gee-Gees closed the gap to six points in the fourth quarter but couldn’t catch the powerful Gaels.

The national banner has been awarded to 19 Ontario teams in the past 21 seasons.

Rouge et Or 84 Tigers 74

Haris Elezovic scored 20 points and had 13 rebounds to pace the underdog Rouge et Or, while teammate Ismael Diouf had 11 rebounds and 19 points. Steeve Joseph scored 16.

Malcolm Christie had 25 points for the Tigers and Nginyu Ngala chipped in with 16 points and six rebounds.

The Tigers led 48-43 at halftime and 65-61 heading into the fourth quarter, but were outscored 24-9 in the final frame.

The Gaels and Rouge et Or will play for the W.P. McGee Trophy on Sunday. The Tigers and Gee-Gees will play for the bronze medal.

Baselines

In consolation-round games on Saturday, the University of Victoria Vikes beat the Brock Badgers 71-61 and UQAM Citadins edged the Winnipeg Wesmen 88-80.