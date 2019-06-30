 Skip to main content

Sports Gareth O’Brien leads Toronto Wolfpack past Batley Bulldogs 40-10

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Gareth O’Brien leads Toronto Wolfpack past Batley Bulldogs 40-10

Batley, England
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Gareth O’Brien had a try and five goals as the Toronto Wolfpack beat the Batley Bulldogs 40-10 on Sunday.

The Bulldogs decked out The Fox’s Biscuits Stadium with red and white decorations in honour of Canada Day to welcome the only Canadian team in the Betfred Championship.

“Obviously with Batley putting on a bit of a theme today, it’s been fantastic,” said Greg Worthington. “Great day, great atmosphere, fans were brilliant and week on week if we can keep doing that it can only be good for the game.”

Story continues below advertisement

Matty Russell, Ricky Leutele and Andy Ackers had two tries apiece for the Wolfpack (18-1). Blake Wallace added a goal for Toronto.

Louis Jouffret led Batley (6-13) with a try and a goal. Niall Walker added a try.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter