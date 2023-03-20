Kevin Gausman struck out six over five innings and Devonte Brown hit a three-run homer as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Detroit Tigers 5-0 in spring-training baseball action Monday.

Gausman, who has yet to allow a run in 13⅔ innings pitched over four starts this spring, scattered three hits and didn’t allow a walk.

Luke Bard, Adam Cimber, Jay Jackson and Trent Thornton each pitched a shutout inning of relief as Detroit managed just five hits.

Cimber pitched the seventh and picked up the win when Toronto opened the scoring with two runs in the top of the eighth.

Outfielder Wynton Bernard put the Jays up 1-0 with an RBI double, then stole home when Garrett Spain struck out on a foul tip.

Brown capped the scoring with his three-run shot in the ninth.

Four Tigers pitchers combined to allow no runs and two hits over six innings – including three no-hit innings from reliever Mason Englert – before Garrett Hill surrendered all five Jays runs.

Bernard was one of 11 Blue Jays players assigned to minor-league spring training after the game. The others were outfielder Zach Britton, infielder Addison Barger, utility player Ernie Clement, pitchers Brandon Eisert, Julian Fernández, Paul Fry, Drew Hutchison and Jackson Rees and catchers Andres Sosa and Phil Clarke.

Toronto (14-11) has a day off Tuesday before playing host to Baltimore on Wednesday at Dunedin, Fla.