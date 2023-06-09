Open this photo in gallery: Eugenie Bouchard became one of the world’s most fascinating athletes in 2014 when she skyrocketed to No. 5 in the women’s world tennis rankings.Photo illustration The Globe and Mail. Source photo Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press/The Canadian Press

Genie Bouchard’s goal remains, as ever, to win tennis matches.

The Montrealer became one of the world’s most fascinating athletes in 2014 when she skyrocketed to No. 5 in the women’s world tennis rankings by reaching two Grand Slam semi-finals, then became the first Canadian singles player to appear in a Grand Slam final, Wimbledon, when she was 20.

Now 29, she’s had some tough years since, most recently a right shoulder surgery that kept her off the circuit for 17 months in 2021 and ‘22. Bouchard now ranks No. 221. She’s appeared in six WTA tournaments this year – including coming out of qualifying to make the main draw of a WTA 1000 event without a wild card for the first time in over four years – then won a first-round match.

“I feel very content and at peace; I’ve matured,” was how she described her current state of mind. “I have more perspective than I did when I was younger.”

She spoke by phone from her home in Miami.

When and where were you happiest?

I felt so happy in 2016, when I separated myself from results. I had a great year in 2014, a tough year in 2015, then in 2016 I was finally being me again. I was 22, fully on Tour, and enjoying the perks of success, but motivated for more. I was doing well that year, I played in the Rio Olympics. I’ve seen Internet memes that say ‘I wish we could go back to 2016, like when it was before COVID and people were all about Pokemon Go.’ and I think, ‘yeah, that was my year too.’

What is your most treasured possession?

My Wimbledon runner-up trophy. It came through hard work and sacrifice. The crazy thing is, I barely know where it is. I think it’s at my mom’s place in Montreal, in a closet or a box. It’s not on display and I should do something about that. It’s somewhere safe, but not out in the open. It’s more than just a little plate to me.

What is your greatest regret?

I would say not continuing to work with my coach Nick Saviano at the end of 2014. We did reconcile and work again in 2016. But taking that break was … I look back on it, and that time period for me was such a whirlwind. But since then, we’ve worked together again. When I’m in Florida I still go see him at the academy sometimes and I still talk to him on the phone regularly. He’s like a tennis dad to me, a mentor, so I’m grateful that he’s been there my entire life, whether we’re working together or not. But I think having had that stability during a very crazy period of my life would have been more helpful.

Thinking back, why did you make that decision?

Well, he has his academy and I was totally respectful of that, but I wanted him to travel with me. And I understand. It’s what I felt was best for me at that time. But, looking back, maybe if he couldn’t travel with me as much, I could have found someone else to just kind of fill in the gaps. Maybe there was a hybrid solution. Since my surgery, I have gone to see him a bunch at his academy in Davie [Florida] and I enjoy keeping in touch with him.

What is your greatest extravagance?

I’m a big handbag collector. I love a nice Chanel.

Who is a woman you admire?

Oprah, because of where she started, with nothing, and created her life. Also giving back so much as well. I love stories where people create their own destinies.

Who is a man you admire?

I’ve always loved Roger Federer. You are either Roger or Rafa, but you can’t be both, and I am Team Roger. He gives you the time of day, like you’re as important and as busy as he is. I remember him stopping to talk to me and my mom, and not rushing the conversation, not being distracted, eye contact, pleasant conversation, making you feel like you’re the only person in the room.

What is a trait you dislike in others?

Dishonesty. Even if the person lies to protect you, ultimately, they’re not helping. The truth always comes out. It’s like ‘what, you think I couldn’t handle the truth? Just tell me straight up, I can handle it. I’ve survived 29 years in this tough world.’

What is a trait you dislike in yourself?

Impatience. Sometimes it’s on the tennis court, like ‘try not to go for winner every single shot, Genie.’ Or off-court, I’m moving in Miami and I want to buy every piece of furniture today and have it all moved in by 9 a.m. tomorrow.

What do you consider your greatest achievement?

Hearing over the years that I inspired kids in Canada to play tennis, and how tennis summer camps were booked up already in January or how old coaches were full at their academies. Having been a part of that is a great honour.

If not pro tennis, what job do you think you might have pursued?

I had an epiphany when I was sitting on the window seat of a plane once, and I saw the air-traffic control tower and thought ‘I would love to do that job.’ It’s probably a high-pressure job to be an air-traffic controller with serious responsibilities, like lives in your hands. I thrive in high-pressure situations.

What is a book that has resonated with you?

I just finished 1984 by George Orwell. I’ll read news stories online about AI, or situations where people feel they have no control – like with COVID, when we were all abiding by regulations. I’m kind of seeing the world through that lens, and I’m like ‘whoa, I hope we don’t get there.’

What is a personality trait you wish you possessed?

I wish I was like – almost like how you answered the phone today – more bubbly.

Not sure I’ve been called bubbly before. How did I sound?

You sounded excited when you answered the phone.

I hadn’t talked to you in a long time Genie, so I was excited to reconnect.

Well I feel like I’m a bit anti-social, but also a bit outgoing. In the right situations I’m totally outgoing. And there are other times I really need my time – especially like being in the public eye – sometimes you need time alone, protected in a room and you don’t have to talk to anyone. So part of me wishes that anti-social part was a little less.

What’s an adventure you’d like to take and with whom?

A safari in South Africa. My younger sister is really into nature and animals. I also want to do a no-phone retreat, to disconnect. Or a silent retreat where you don’t talk. I would love to have these experiences with my siblings, especially a no-talking retreat – ‘we can’t fight, so you can’t say a word to me.’

What is one thing in which you have impeccable taste?

I have good taste in design. I have a place in the Bahamas and I think I designed it well. I like industrial modern style. I have concrete floors and a huge white couch. I want someone to walk into my house and feel like I’m not fully moved in yet because that’s how bare and minimalist it is. Right now I’m still in my apartment on Miami Beach and I bought all the furniture with it so it’s the style of the building – modern, with beachy vibes, which is beautiful in its own way. I’ve lived here for seven years, and I’m like ‘okay, enough with the seashells. I want a bare table with nothing on it.’

What is the best gift you’ve ever received?

When I first moved to Miami, a coach got me Rosetta Stone in Spanish, so I could brush up on it since it’s big in the culture here. For me, it’s about the thoughtfulness of things.

What do you think is the best gift you’ve ever given someone?

I bought my mom a car. We both got matching black Range Rovers, a ‘thank you for everything with this crazy life.’

What or who is the greatest love of your life?

As I’ve gotten older I’m appreciating more the importance of family. When I was younger, 19 and travelling, I wouldn’t see them much and it didn’t impact me as much as it does now. A lot of them still live in Montreal so I visit. I have two grandparents there I try to see as much as I can. My grandma recently came to Miami for a couple of weeks, and I was so grateful.

Who is a person you’d be excited to meet?

Anna Kournikova. I grew up loving her. I bought Yonex tennis racquets and had my hair in a braid because of her. I wanted to be just like her, but I’ve never met her. I was a junior at Wimbledon, 16 or 17, and saw her in the players’ lounge. Maybe she was there for a legends event. But I was too shy to do anything.

What frustrates you?

In my personal life, when someone’s not giving me back what I feel I’m giving them. And career wise, when I feel like I’m not finding the answers, and I’m working hard, I’m doing the right things, I have a good coach and the results are not there. Why? Well sometimes life is just like that, you know, and then sometimes when you least expect it, boom, everything falls into place.