Somehow, we're supposed to feel bad that PGA defector Cameron Smith is making money hand over fist but can't play the big tournaments he left behind.Hector Vivas/Getty Images

There are no sad stories in professional golf, but that hasn’t stopped people from trying this week.

Our latest thwarted hero is Cameron Smith. You know Smith – won The Open last year, left to take the guaranteed money with LIV, looks like a cartoon mouse.

Smith also won The Players Championship last season. This year, despite living just down the road from where they’re holding it, he’s barred from the tournament. No PGA defectors allowed.

“It stings a bit,” Smith told Golf.com, presumably while sitting on a couch made of bricks of hundred-dollar bills.

To believe that golf is getting something from its existential crisis, you must believe that Smith is actually stung. Even a little bit. I’m having a hard time getting there. Rory McIlroy aside, I don’t believe anyone cares. Tiger Woods may care too, but as you might have heard, he’s having another one of his weeks.

This will be the first full season since golf’s Saudi Reformation. By the standard of the sport, some hot words have been exchanged, but no real consequences have been suffered. Smith et al. miss The Players? Boo hoo. The best of them will still be at the majors for the foreseeable future.

Nobody’s been shunned. Reporters have stopped asking them questions about human rights because, really, how many times is it fun to watch a grown man staring blankly into space while smoke begins curling out of his ears? Five, maybe? Ten on the outside. After that, it loses its flavour.

Smith got that line of question right after he won at St. Andrews. This was before he announced he was leaving, but everyone knew he was leaving.

“Any truth to the suggestions you might be signing [with LIV]?”

“I just won the British Open and you’re asking me about that?” Smith said. “I think that’s pretty not that good.”

Wouldn’t it have been easier to say ‘Yes’? Or to at least translate your answer from the original Australian?

So far, the schism has been great for everyone. The LIV golfers got shockingly rich so that PGA golfers could have a chance of becoming even richer. Yet somehow everyone feels hard done by. It’s enough to restore your faith in Communism.

The most complete document of the split is the recently released Netflix series Full Swing, filmed last year. What was intended to be an immersive look at the tour instead became a record of its partial collapse.

A warning – do not watch Full Swing if you’ve just gotten your gas bill. Don’t do it if you’re about to get a text telling you your mortgage payment has been auto-withdrawn. If consumed while in the wrong economic state of mind, this show will cause you to foment violent revolution.

It’s the sort of thing where Brooks Koepka lies in front of the infinity pool at his Florida McMansion and says things like, “This is the worst I’ve ever struggled in my whole life.”

It’s where Ian Poulter, winner of more than US$30-million in prize money, channels Karl Marx while cogitating his own move to LIV.

“People ask me all the time, ‘Don’t you have enough already?’ ” Poulter says. “But it’s all relative.”

Hear that? You’re driving a 15-year-old gas pig that makes a strange knocking noise and Ian Poulter commutes in a private jet. But it’s all relative. You and Ian are basically the same guy. Same problems. Same everything. Hey, let’s meet up for a beer next week. Shall we take your jet or mine?

Full Swing is an eight-episode sit-down with Marie Antoinette just before they cut her head off. It is so detached from reality that it should be played on a loop in the Smithsonian. A hundred years from now, mutant schoolchildren can watch it in order to better understand how things went wrong.

What strikes you most is the childlike entitlement of most of the featured players. Behind-the-scenes documentaries work in some sports – Formula One, for example – because there is real drama to be drawn from the competition. Losing matters.

Not, apparently, in golf. Everyone’s making out like a bandit. Even the least of them are swanning around in Rolexes. It’s not golf they love most. It’s talking about themselves in mythic terms.

“Let’s just say it’s life and death,” says Koepka on the idea of competition. You’re alive, aren’t you? Plus, you just left competitive golf to play YouTube golf. It’s a cool line, but who’s it meant to convince? Because it isn’t the viewer.

In one scene, a pair of future LIV absconders stand around the driving range discussing in granular detail who on tour has how many followers on Instagram. Were you to walk in on a conversation this insipid at your own place of business, you’d start looking for a window to throw yourself from. But apparently, this was the good stuff. This scene made the cut. What were the bad conversations like?

The moral anchor in the piece is McIlroy. He does at least come off like a human person rather than a Reddit meme with arms and a head.

Near the end of the series, McIlroy laments the muppets who surround him. Once LIV arrives, the PGA offers remainers bigger purses at key tournaments. The trick is getting all the best golfers to show up at them. Some don’t want to be told when and where to work.

“They’ve all just gotten a little bit soft,” McIlroy sighs.

That should’ve been the title of the series.

All sports are in the audiovisual personality business these days, but some can’t figure out what story to tell. Golf doesn’t have that problem. The LIV situation has it all – moral ambiguity, civil war, obvious bad guys, much less obvious good guys, Faustian deals. It should make for remarkable theatre. But it doesn’t. It creates a sort of anti-masterpiece.

As such, it is a penetrating document of our time. These people are gifted with an ability that, just at this precise moment in human history, can make them monstrously rich. And what do they with it? Sit around like the rest of us complaining that no one gets how hard it is to be them.