Girard, McDavid and others on Kelly’s honours list of top Canadian sports stars of 2018

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir

Open this photo in gallery Canadian ice dance gold medalists Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir skate with the Canadian flag during victory ceremonies at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics on Feb. 20, 2018, in Gangneung, South Korea. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Elvis Presley, The Beatles, Virtue and Moir: the three acts who’ve made the world fall in love with them during a single performance on live television. The Canadian ice dancers were the story, full stop, of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, rather than just the Canadian one.

They’d skated together since they were grade schoolers and won a gold medal in Vancouver. But they were jobbed in Sochi four years later, adding a layer of thwartedness to what seemed like charmed lives. They had only one option in South Korea – win. They did so with a world-record score and a performance so romantic it carried athletics up to the level of art.

Daniel Nestor

Open this photo in gallery Daniel Nestor of Canada returns a shot to Arnaud Clément and Michael Llodra of France while playing with Mark Knowles of the Bahamas in match one of round robin play on Nov. 12, 2007, during the Tennis Masters Cup at Qi Zhong Stadium in Shanghai, China. Matthew Stockman/Getty Images AsiaPac

In a world of sporting hares, Nestor has been this country’s indefatigable tortoise. Not in the sense that he’s slow, but that he always won in the end. Aged 46, Nestor retired this year as far and away the most laurelled Canadian tennis player in history. In terms of excellence over time, he’s in the Gordie Howe echelon of athletes.

He won 91 doubles titles – third most in the open era, including 12 Grand Slam championships. He was ranked in the top 100 for more than 1,100 consecutive weeks. Never much of a talker in front of the cameras, he was instead the model of modesty and efficiency. Nestor carried himself like an old-timey hockey player, and played like one, too.

Brooke Henderson

Open this photo in gallery Brooke Henderson tees off on the fourth hole during the final round of the 2017 Canadian Pacific Women's Open in Ottawa on Aug. 27, 2017. Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

The last time a Canadian won a Canadian Open Pierre Trudeau was prime minister (for the first time) and Brooke Henderson’s parents were in short pants. So in winning the CP Women’s Open, as the tournament is now called, Henderson didn’t just break a losing streak. She lifted a national curse.

As she walked up to the 18th green on that Sunday at Regina’s Wascana Country Club, the crowd busted into an impromptu O Canada. For the first time all day, as the entire country piled in to watch, Henderson allowed herself the freedom of a grin. Olympics aside, it was the hand-on-heart moment of the year.

Only 21, Henderson is already close to being the most successful Canadian golfer in history. Given her talent and the manner in which golfers age (well), she may enter the “best ever, regardless of discipline”’ conversation in short order.

Christine Girard

Open this photo in gallery Canadian weightlifter Christine Girard stands on the podium with the gold and bronze Olympic medals she was awarded during a ceremony Monday December 3, 2018, in Ottawa. Girard was awarded the 2012 London gold and 2008 Beijing bronze medals after the International Olympic Committee disqualified athletes from the 2008 and 2012 Olympic games. Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Very few people watched Christine Girard enjoy the biggest moment of her sporting career. She was cheated out of the ultimate honour at the 2012 London Summer Olympics and wrongly denied the podium altogether at Beijing 2008.

After years of investigations into doping by her opponents, Girard finally got her weightlifting medals – a gold and bronze – a few weeks ago.

However vindicating it was – Girard’s word was “proud” – it can’t match what it would have felt like to hear your anthem at a Games while the world looked on.

But Girard showed something more than an estimable ability. In waiting so long to get what was hers by right, she showed what true resilience looks like.

Connor McDavid

Open this photo in gallery Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid waits for a faceoff during third period NHL hockey action against the Vancouver Canucks, in Vancouver on Dec. 16, 2018. DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Over the past year, McDavid robbed his country of a treasured patrimony – the right to have a straight-faced bar argument over who is the best hockey player alive.

There’s only one right answer now.

In the space of four professional seasons, McDavid’s gone from the most panted-over prospect of the modern era to the league’s top student to best in the world by a few dozen furlongs. He’s becoming the Secretariat of hockey – not just better than his competitors, but now racing only against himself.

McDavid won all the important awards last year and could conceivably do so for more than a decade. He’s still only 21.

The only thing separating him from legend is a team to match his ability. That’s up to the perpetually discombobulated Edmonton Oilers to figure out, since picking his own teammates is the only thing McDavid can’t do at a rink.