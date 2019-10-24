Glenn Howard edges Brad Jacobs in early draw at the Masters

Team Glenn Howard scored one in an extra end for a 5-4 win over Team Brad Jacobs on Thursday morning at the Masters.
The Penetanguishene, Ont.,-based team improved to 1-1 after six draws of round-robin play at the North Bay Memorial Gardens.
Jacobs, from Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., fell to 1-1.
In other morning games, Scotland’s Ross Paterson topped Switzerland’s Yannick Schwaller 7-5 and Switzerland’s Peter De Cruz beat Canada’s Kevin Koe 7-4.
Three more draws were scheduled for later Thursday.
The playoffs are set for this weekend at the opening Grand Slam event of the season.