 Skip to main content

Sports

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Glenn Howard edges Brad Jacobs in early draw at the Masters

NORTH BAY, Ont.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Team Glenn Howard scored one in an extra end for a 5-4 win over Team Brad Jacobs on Thursday morning at the Masters.

The Penetanguishene, Ont.,-based team improved to 1-1 after six draws of round-robin play at the North Bay Memorial Gardens.

Jacobs, from Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., fell to 1-1.

Story continues below advertisement

In other morning games, Scotland’s Ross Paterson topped Switzerland’s Yannick Schwaller 7-5 and Switzerland’s Peter De Cruz beat Canada’s Kevin Koe 7-4.

Three more draws were scheduled for later Thursday.

The playoffs are set for this weekend at the opening Grand Slam event of the season.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter