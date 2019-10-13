 Skip to main content

Gleyber Torres, Masahiro Tanaka lead Yankees over Astros 7-0 in ALCS opener

Kristie Rieken
Houston, Texas
The Associated Press
The New York Yankees celebrate their 7-0 win over the Houston Astros in game one of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on October 12, 2019 in Houston, Texas.

Gleyber Torres kept up his October surge with a homer and five RBIs, Masahiro Tanaka polished his playoff resume and the New York Yankees blanked the Houston Astros 7-0 Saturday night in the AL Championship Series opener.

With so much attention focused on the Astros aces, Tanaka showed he more than belonged on this stage, too. He threw one-hit ball for six innings to outpitch Zack Greinke, improving to 5-2 with a 1.32 ERA in the post-season.

Torres did his part in this matchup of 100-win behemoths with a go-ahead double, a solo homer, a two-run single and an RBI grounder. Moved up to third in the batting order after mashing in a sweep of Minnesota, the 22-year-old star became the youngest AL player to drive in five runs during a post-season game.

Giancarlo Stanton and Gio Urshela also homered and right fielder Aaron Judge turned in the key play, catching a line drive and doubling Alex Bregman off first base.

The Yankees will try to build on their early momentum when James Paxton starts against 21-game winner Justin Verlander in Game 2 on Sunday night.

