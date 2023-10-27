Open this photo in gallery: University of Miami goalkeeper Melissa Dagenais calls to her teammates in an undated handout photo.Josh White/The Canadian Press

A first-time call-up to the Canadian national team is always something special, even more so if it comes in your backyard.

That’s the enviable situation that goalkeeper Melissa Dagenais finds herself this week. The 22-year-old from nearby Saint-Hubert is in camp with Canada in Montreal, preparing for a pair of friendlies against Brazil.

The 10th-ranked Canadians host No. 9 Brazil on Saturday at Saputo Stadium before heading east for a Tuesday rematch in Halifax at Wanderers Ground.

The Canada call came out of the blue.

“Definitely a surprise,” said Dagenais, who expects some 15 to 20 friends and family to be in the stands Saturday.

Playing for the national team has always been a dream, but Dagenais thought it would take more time to get there. But a recent call from Canada goalkeeping coach Jen Herst accelerated the agenda.

Dagenais is already impressed by the Canada training.

“The intensity, I would say, is the key difference from what I’ve been used to,” she said. “Everything is much quicker – saves, reactions. Everything is done at speed and with more reps than what I’m used to Definitely a great space to be learning because I’m playing with the best.”

Dagenais joins No. 1 Kailen Sheridan, named one of three finalists for NSL goalkeeper of the year this week, and fellow ‘keepers Sabrina D’Angelo and Lysianne Proulx in camp with Canada.

“I’m definitely enjoying it,” said Dagenais. “Everyone’s been super-welcoming. So that’s been nice. I’m taking it all in. Sometimes I’m just like ‘Wow, I can’t believe I’m here.’ I’m very grateful for the experience.”

Dagenais is coming off an eight-save performance in a 3-0 loss to Virginia Tech on Sunday, that marked her college swansong. The Hurricanes (3-9-4, 2-6-1 ACC) wrap up their season Thursday against Wake Forest.

The six-foot-one Dagenais leaves her mark in Coral Gables. Her 262 saves rank third overall in the Hurricanes’ record book behind Vikki Alonzo (358) and Lauren McAdam (272).

“Big tall ‘keeper. Great reach. All the attributes are there,” Canada coach Bev Priestman said of Dagenais. “And so we wanted to invest in the future and have a chance to assess her and see what she looks like in our environment. (And) there’s other goalkeepers that we definitely also want to have a look at. Canada has been blessed with great goalkeepers and I think Melissa ticks a lot of boxes from the scouting that we’ve done.”

Dagenais’ last outing for the Hurricanes was Oct. 14, a scoreless draw with North Carolina State.

With Miami’s Senior Day set for the same time as the Canada camp, Dagenais’ Hurricane teammates feted her after the NC State win. Her parents flew down to surprise her.

Looking to play college soccer south of the border, Dagenais sent her video to schools including Miami. Hurricanes goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce, now with Manchester United, was moving to the pro ranks and Miami needed ‘keepers.

Florida’s climate was also a draw.

Five years later and Dagenais is slated to graduate in December with a master’s degree in applied physiology, strength and conditioning. She already has a bachelor’s degree in exercise physiology.

She says her time at Miami has been a “great experience.” But there were bumps along the way.

Dagenais, who is close to her family, was homesick during her freshman year when she saw limited action. And last year, she suffered a stress fracture in her left ankle.

Dagenais wore No. 0 at Miami, a number she was given and didn’t much like to start with. Thirteen shutouts later, she has grown to enjoy it.

“I feel like zero’s pretty tough,” she said with a chuckle.

While Miami is not a women’s soccer powerhouse, it plays in the talent-rich Atlantic Coast Conference alongside the likes of Florida State, Clemson, Notre Dame, North Carolina and Pitt.

Dagenais was kept busy.

“I grew up playing for teams that aren’t at the top and it’s been a really good experience for me,” she said. “Because I get tested and I get a lot of shots.

“It just sucks mentally to be losing constantly, but it’s very good for my development for sure I do like a challenge.”

Before coming to Miami, Dagenais did experience success by helping Champlain College to a national championship in 2017.

The Canadian women last played in Montreal in October 2021, defeating New Zealand 1-0 as part of their celebration tour following the Tokyo Olympics.