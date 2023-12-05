Golf is a bit like the military – the people who join up love rules and gear, and not in that order.

Most of us have known that guy (always a guy) who’s spent the equivalent of a mid-range SUV on clubs and clothes. His game never improves, but his kit is always cutting edge.

Like cycling and jogging, golf has succumbed to what might be called delusions of gearness – the belief that if you own the right stuff, it means you are good at something.

It is this affliction that causes the spectators at golf tournaments to dress exactly like the participants, down to the spikes and branded polos. There is no such thing as someone showing up at the British Open in jeans and a long-sleeve button-down. They would sneered into non-existence before they got out of the parking lot.

This tendency has been pandered to for decades for good capitalistic reasons. Now golf is tacking slightly. Not changing course. Just changing a rule.

According to Golf Digest, two major oversight bodies will soon propose a change to the way golf balls are tested and then made. The upshot is that in future they will not fly as far off the tee as they do now.

This proposed change will affect balls used by pros first. After a couple of years lag, the regime will be expanded to encompass all players. Presumably, you’ll still be able to find old balls that travel further – they just won’t be considered rules compliant. You’ll be in possession of illegal balls.

We’re not talking a huge difference here. The estimation is a 5-per-cent reduction in drive length. For an amateur, that is essentially imperceptible.

But everybody’s already upset. In their report, Golf Digest put up a poll asking readers if they would abide by the new rule. Two-thirds said they wouldn’t.

It’s an article of faith in sport that each generation of players is better than the one before. That’s how we measure human progress.

In golf, that’s based on drive length. We may never get to Mars, but Bryson DeChambeau can fly that dogleg with his 21st-century muscles. Arnold Palmer was a great guy, but puny. Very, very puny.

Olympians get faster, baseball players hit more home runs and so forth. They are getting better, which convinces the rest of us that we are getting better, too, even though we are not.

We still fight wars the same ugly way and the pain of existence presses on all of us with the same pressure our grandparents felt, but at least the best of us continue to advance physically.

What if that stopped?

If our greatest marathoners began to drift backward from the two-hour mark, it would eventually prompt a species-wide crisis of faith. Why are we getting worse at something we’d always gotten better at? We’d do something about it, whatever the cost.

We don’t apply the same rules to our mental frontiers. If we’re coming up with a whole bunch of exciting and entirely new philosophy, it hasn’t filtered down to me yet. We aren’t producing new Voltaires the same way we produce new quarterbacks. We haven’t improved on Schopenhauer.

But nobody worries about that. Humans cracked the four-minute mile. So, thanks, but we’re good for another half-century.

Sports doesn’t give us the illusion of progress, since the progress is real. It gives us a progress that is illusory. It’s only function is to sell sneakers.

I’m not sure that’s a problem, but it may be an issue. That by making major investments of money and expertise in the technology of sport, we are fooling ourselves into thinking that the human race continues to take Apollo-program-type strides through history. And all we’re really doing is making Sunday at the Masters more interesting.

If you were designing sports from scratch, you’d probably want to head in the opposite direction. Rather than making things easier, the game should get harder as the players get better at it.

The point at which a typical point guard could slam dunk the ball might have been the point at which the rim should have been raised or shrunk or greased or something.

Why do we need lighter, more aerodynamic soccer balls to coincide with every second World Cup?

Whenever I read about newer, better balls, I am reminded of a line from Michel Platini on the difference between the best player of one era (Zinedine Zidane) and a previous one (Diego Maradona): “What Zidane could do with a ball, Maradona could do with an orange.”

Great point. Why don’t they try playing with an orange-sized ball? That would be a real test of skill.

Instead, sports has adopted the growth mindset. If things aren’t expanding, they are getting worse. If someone doesn’t hit 70 home runs in the next few years, it’s time to start making the balls out of rubber.

That’s why two-thirds of the respondents to a random poll do not want golf balls that take 10 yards off their average drive. They don’t want to believe things are heading backward, even if it’s just their golf game.

The proposal to make this change puts concrete action years off – 2028 at the earliest. If it happens, it is only because increasing length off the tee makes golf courses either obsolete or requires massive, regular renovation.

This is the rare instance where the market imperative is for things to become less, not more. It will be the exception that proves the sporting rule.

Everywhere else, I expect that in my lifetime to see sporting achievements I did not think possible become commonplace.

If our bodies can’t accommodate these improvements, technology will. Anything to get that juice that comes from feeling like we’re all marching steadily into the future, even if it ends us up in the same place.