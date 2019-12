Open this photo in gallery Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., beat Sweden’s Niklas Edin 3-1 on Sunday to win the National, the third event on the Grand Slam of Curling circuit. JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., beat Sweden’s Niklas Edin 3-1 on Sunday to win the National, the third event on the Grand Slam of Curling circuit.

Jacobs has six career Grand Slam of Curling titles and two straight after last month’s Tour Challenge.

Later Sunday, Winnipeg’s Jennifer Jones and Sweden’s Anna Hasselborg met in the women’s final.

Story continues below advertisement

Winners also receive berths to the season-ending Champions Cup in Olds, Alta.