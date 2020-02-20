 Skip to main content

Grand Slam of Curling goes international with stop in Las Vegas

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
The Grand Slam of Curling circuit is going international.

Las Vegas has been added to the six-event Slam calendar for the 2020-21 season.

Sportsnet, which owns and operates the series, says the Meridian Open will be held Jan. 12-17 at the Orleans Arena.

The venue has previously hosted the Continental Cup, most recently in 2019.

It will be the first time that a Grand Slam event will be held outside of Canada since the series made its debut in 2001-02.

Next season’s Slam schedule will begin with the Oct. 20-25 Masters in Sarnia, Ont.

Other stops include the Nov. 3-8 Tour Challenge in Grande Prairie, Alta., the Dec. 8-13 National in Chestermere, Alta., the April 13-18 Players’ Championship in Toronto and the April 27-May 2 Champions Cup at a venue to be determined.

