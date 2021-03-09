 Skip to main content
Group of artistic swimmers file lawsuit against national governing body, alleging failure to provide safe environment

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Canada's Marie-Pier Boudreau-Gagnon, left, and Chloe Isaac perform at the Commonwealth Games in New Delhi. Isaac is one of five swimmer filing a lawsuit against Canada Artistic Swimming.

Victor R. Caivano

Five former elite artistic swimmers from Canada are suing the country’s governing body for the sport for failing to provide a safe environment for athletes.

Chloe Isaac, Gabrielle Boisvert, Erin Wilson, Sion Ormond and Gabriella Brisson allege Canada Artistic Swimming did not provide an environment “free of psychological abuse, neglect and harassment” during their time with the program from 2007 to 2020.

They also accuse current head coach Gabor Szauder and previous coaches of disrespectful or abusive behaviour.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Canada Artistic Swimming and Szauder did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The lawsuit comes after Canada Artistic Swimming released results of an independent investigation in October into complaints about harassment and a culture of fear at the team’s training centre in Montreal.

While the investigation found no instances of physical abuse, sexual abuse or hazing, nearly half of the those interviewed said they’d witnessed or experienced psychological abuse by coaches, staff or other athletes.

