Gruff Globe editor James Robert Shuttleworth was a master at designing pages and puncturing egos

James Robert Shuttleworth left a lasting impression whenever he walked through The Globe and Mail newsroom. An explosive character tempered with an endearing charm, Mr. Shuttleworth was a top-flight newsman, wielding his line gauge – a page layout tool – with fierce aplomb. Underneath was a soft heart.
He loved his children, his grandchildren, his partner, Wendy Darroch, his golden Labrador, all manner of Tootsie Rolls and Kraft caramels, and that little bit of whisky that he took in his final years while watching the evening news. Also on that list was his canary yellow Chevrolet Impala Super Sport convertible, which he drove on an epic road trip to New Orleans as a young man.
Mr. Shuttleworth died of respiratory collapse due to pneumonia with underlying chronic obstructive pulmonary disease at the Nanaimo General Hospital in Nanaimo, B.C., on March 21 with his son Geoffrey at his side. He was 83.
“He had a really fine news sense,” said John King, a former executive editor of The Globe’s Report on Business and deputy managing editor. Mr. King and Mr. Shuttleworth remained close friends after they retired. “He was a master of designing and redrawing news pages. And he did it on deadline.
“He was the loudest man in the newsroom. When he got angry or when he laughed, everybody in the newsroom heard it,” Mr. King said. "And when he got tense, he would slap that line gauge on the desktop and it would drive people around him just nuts. … But he would guffaw and continue what he was doing.”
Mr. Shuttleworth always took a 10-minute pause from his evening work to phone his sons, Fraser and Geoffrey, before they went to bed, signing off with “I’m proud of you.”
He took his family on two road trips across Canada (ending at Expo 86 in Vancouver) and the United States to the West Coast. “It was one of the great highlights of my childhood and his life as a father for us and something that he gave us,” Geoffrey said. “That was huge in his life and ours.” Mr. Shuttleworth separated from the boys’ mother, Margaret, in 1986.
Mr. Shuttleworth’s father, William, emigrated from England as an 11-year-old boy, with his parents. They came for the promise of their own land in Alberta, but the life was hard; the land was rocky and they lived in a sod house. William became a machinist and with his wife, Cecilia, they sold floor wax door to door during the Depression. William finally found work at the Hollinger Gold Mine in Timmins, Ont., where his son, Jim (J.R. to some), was born on June 25, 1936, the third of four children. Later the family moved to Kapuskasing, a Northern Ontario town dominated by the pulp and paper industry.
Jim delivered newspapers as a young boy, and always knew that he wanted to be part of that business. He worked for The Timmins Daily News as a correspondent from Kapuskasing for 1½ years.
Accepted into the journalism program at Ryerson Polytechnical Institute (now Ryerson University), Mr. Shuttleworth embraced the life with great zest. But during his second year, he reported late by about two months to his classes.
“He’s quite a character,” said Tim Pritchard, who was a year behind Mr. Shuttleworth at Ryerson. Mr. Shuttleworth apologized to the course director Ted Schrader for being late but said he was “busy working for The New York Times,” Mr. Pritchard recalled.
“Jim played him along for a couple of days,” Mr. Pritchard said. “Finally, Jim had to fess up.” He had actually been working at the paper mill in Kapuskasing. The New York Times was a co-owner of the mill.
Mr. Shuttleworth worked for The Winnipeg Free Press and The Medicine Hat News before landing a job at the sports department copy desk at The Globe in 1967, working under editor Jim Vipond and later Geoffrey Stevens, who went on to become managing editor.
“I thought he was particularly notable for the way he would puncture the egos of the more prominent writers,” Mr. Stevens said.
“He was a breath of fresh air in the sports department. And I always found him a pleasure to work with. He would tell you how he saw it," he added. "If a piece of copy was a bad piece of copy, he would actually say so.”
In 1980, Mr. Shuttleworth became assistant election editor, and then a senior news editor. During the 1990s, he grew a long ponytail.
Once again, he fell in with Mr. Pritchard, who at the time was managing editor of the flourishing Report on Business section. At the time, the section – even in midweek – had 36 to 44 pages that needed a sharp editor’s eye for a story and for quick and adept page design. Mr. Shuttleworth spent the rest of his career in ROB until he retired in 1999. He played Santa at the department Christmas parties.
“He kept us all loose,” Mr. Pritchard said. “But he also got the job done. As far as I’m concerned, we had the best desk at The Globe.”
Mr. Shuttleworth retired to Qualicum Beach, B.C., with Ms. Darroch, who had been a court reporter for the Toronto Star. They met at the Toronto Press Club, where Mr. Shuttleworth served for a time as president.
When Ms. Darroch died in 2009, her ashes were scattered in the waters of Georgia Strait in front of their home.
In January of 2018, his son Geoffrey moved from Ontario to Qualicum Beach to care for his aging father, who had battled skin cancer and eventually developed mobility problems. “We were together again,” he said. “Dad didn’t have to go into a home.” Fraser had moved to nearby Nanaimo in 2005, married and gave Mr. Shuttleworth two grandchildren Terry James (T.J.) and William. Mr. Shuttleworth doted on them.
In early March, Mr. Shuttleworth contracted a cough that had circulated through the family, and one day found it difficult to breathe. He was rushed to hospital and died a day later. He tested negative for COVID-19.
Mr. Shuttleworth leaves his two sons, two grandchildren and his sister Mary Anne Liddy. He was predeceased by an older brother, Bill, and a sister Mildred Riefstahl.