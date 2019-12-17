 Skip to main content

Sports

Register
AdChoices

Guelph fires long-time track coach Dave Scott-Thomas for unprofessional conduct

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Track coach Dave Scott-Thomas, seen here during a 2011 workout, has been fired by the University of Guelph.

Moe Doiron/The Globe and Mail

Long-time Canadian track coach Dave Scott-Thomas has been fired from the University of Guelph for unprofessional conduct.

Scott-Thomas has been on a leave of absence since Oct. 2, while the university investigated information from current and former athletes on their “experiences of the team.”

“During the course of reviewing this information and in the last 24 hours, the university became privy to new information regarding past unprofessional conduct,” the university said in a statement Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

“The well-being of our student athletes is a priority; the university does not tolerate conduct from its coaches that is inconsistent with the core values and beliefs of the University of Guelph and our university’s coaches code of conduct.”

Scott-Thomas is one of the most successful Canadian university coaches ever, capturing the U Sports coach of the year award – for track and field and cross-country – 35 times.

He’s also the head coach of the Speed River Track and Field Club, of which numerous Olympians have been members.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies