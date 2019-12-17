Guelph fires long-time track coach Dave Scott-Thomas for unprofessional conduct

Open this photo in gallery Track coach Dave Scott-Thomas, seen here during a 2011 workout, has been fired by the University of Guelph. Moe Doiron/The Globe and Mail

Long-time Canadian track coach Dave Scott-Thomas has been fired from the University of Guelph for unprofessional conduct.

Scott-Thomas has been on a leave of absence since Oct. 2, while the university investigated information from current and former athletes on their “experiences of the team.”

“During the course of reviewing this information and in the last 24 hours, the university became privy to new information regarding past unprofessional conduct,” the university said in a statement Tuesday.

“The well-being of our student athletes is a priority; the university does not tolerate conduct from its coaches that is inconsistent with the core values and beliefs of the University of Guelph and our university’s coaches code of conduct.”

Scott-Thomas is one of the most successful Canadian university coaches ever, capturing the U Sports coach of the year award – for track and field and cross-country – 35 times.

He’s also the head coach of the Speed River Track and Field Club, of which numerous Olympians have been members.