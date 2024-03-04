Open this photo in gallery: Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. watches a fly ball in the fourth inning of a spring training baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Blue Jays won 5-2 on March 4, 2024, in Dunedin, Fla.Charlie Neibergall/The Associated Press

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered and had an RBI single as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-2 in spring-training action Monday.

Bo Bichette had a two-run single for the Jays (3-7) while Luis De Los Santos drove in Toronto’s other run on a single.

Aramis Garcia and Kody Clemens drove in a run each for the Phillies (4-4).

Yimi García picked up the win for the Jays after pitching a clean fifth inning. Brandon Eisert struck out two in the ninth and picked up the save,

Griff McGarry, who gave up three runs in the fifth, took the loss for Philadelphia.

Guerrero opened the scoring with a two-out homer to centre field off Phillies starter Nick Nelson.

Garcia tied the game in the third when his double drove in Bryson Scott.

Toronto opened the game up in the fifth. Bichette’s two-out single scored Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Payton Henry, and Guerrero followed with a single to score Nathan Lukes.

Clemens cut Toronto’s lead to 4-2 in the top of the seventh with a single that scored Weston Wilson.

De Los Santos capped the scoring in the bottom of the inning with a single that scored Lukes.

Toronto next faces Pittsburgh on Tuesday at Bradenton, Fla.