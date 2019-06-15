 Skip to main content

Guerrero Jr. leaves game after getting hit by pitch

Guerrero Jr. leaves game after getting hit by pitch

The Canadian Press
Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reacts after being hit by a pitch against the Houston Astros during the first inning at Minute Maid Park on June 14, 2019.

Blue Jays third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., left Friday’s game against the Houston Astros after being hit by a pitch in the first inning.

Guerrero was plunked in the left hand by a fastball from Houston’s Gerrit Cole and appeared to be in pain.

He attempted to stay in the game, but was eventually replaced in the bottom of the second inning at third base by Eric Sogard.

The team announced that Guerrero has a hand contusion and that X-rays were negative for a fracture.

The 20-year-old Guerrero was coming off back-to-back three-hit nights against the Baltimore Orioles and entered Friday batting .268.

He has seven home runs and 19 RBIs in 149 at-bats.

